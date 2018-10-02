Graham to Trump: If Kavanaugh Nomination Fails, Re-Nominate Him

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday released a statement urging President Trump to re-nominate Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court should his current nomination fall through. After expressing confidence that Kavanaugh will be confirmed after the ongoing FBI investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct leveled against him, Graham added: “If his nomination were to fall short, I would encourage President Trump to re-nominate Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. It would—in effect—be appealing the Senate’s verdict directly to the American people.” The Republican senator most famously delivered multiple indignant speeches during recent Senate judiciary hearings over the allegations, condemning “the most unethical sham I’ve ever seen.”
