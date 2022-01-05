Grammy Awards Postponed Indefinitely
RECORD SCRATCH
Just four weeks before the red carpet was set to be rolled out in Los Angeles, the Grammy Awards has been put off indefinitely. A Recording Academy spokesperson told Variety that the recent surge in Omicron forced the postponement but another date would be provided “soon.” The decision came after a critical mass of artists and executives expressed concerns about the event and convinced the Academy to hit pause. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” a joint statement from the Academy and partner network CBS said. Crypto.com Arena, which was set to hold the event with a full audience, doesn’t have another suitable opening in its schedule until at least June. Citing unnamed sources, Variety reported that the Academy and CBS are still banking on a full show with a live audience.