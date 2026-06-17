Grammy Awards Reveal Five New Categories

The Grammy Awards will be introducing several new categories, and updating key existing ones, ahead of its 2027 ceremony. New categories that will be introduced for next year’s ceremony include Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album and Best Latin Song. The introduction of five new awards means there will be 100 categories at the 2027 ceremony. In addition, artists will now be allowed to be submitted for Best New Artist a maximum of four times, and the threshold for the number of new songs on an album to ensure eligibility for Best Album has been lowered from 75 percent to 66 percent, in what the Recording Academy says is an effort “to reduce the exclusion of entries that are widely recognized throughout the music industry as new albums.” Other changes include awarding songwriters and contributors to award-winning albums now receiving Grammy statuettes and award certificates, which producers and engineers already receive. “[These changes] were all inspired by our music community sharing with us that they felt they needed to have more opportunities to celebrate different and new genres of music,” Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said on Tuesday.