Grammy-Nominated Gospel Singer Dies at 77
Grammy-nominated gospel singer Richard Smallwood has died at 77 after complications from kidney failure, TMZ reported. The “Total Praise” singer died Tuesday at a nursing facility in Sandy Spring, Maryland. Born in Atlanta, Smallwood showed musical promise early, founding a gospel group at just 11 years old after relocating to Washington, D.C. His talent was further shaped at Browne Junior High School, where he studied music under singer Roberta Flack, according to the outlet. From there, Smallwood went on to Howard University, earning a master’s degree in musicology and piano. That foundation launched a decades-long career that made Smallwood one of gospel music’s most respected artists. He earned eight Grammy nominations over the course of his career, with his most recent coming in 2012 for the song “Trust Me.” Smallwood’s influence extended well beyond gospel circles. His song “I Love You, Lord” was famously performed by Whitney Houston in the 1996 film The Preacher’s Wife, introducing his music to an even wider audience. He is survived by two brothers and three foster sisters.