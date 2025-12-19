Grammy-Nominated Star Sentenced to Time in Foreign Prison

The West Village apartment building where the characters of Friends famously lived was just sold for a whopping price. 90 Bedford Street in lower Manhattan, where Joey, Rachel, Monica, and Chandler lived in the popular ‘90s sitcom, was sold for $32.7 million to the international investor, JP Real Estate Group Limited. The six-story apartment building was previously bought in February 2024 by Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties for $18.25 million and underwent renovations following the purchase. Since the show’s debut in 1994, the building’s exterior has become almost as recognizable as the show’s famous cast. The 22-unit apartment rests above Little Owl, a Mediterranean restaurant that occupies the building’s street level. Following the 2023 death of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in the sitcom, the building became a memorial site for the late actor, where fans left flowers and other tributes. At the moment, none of the one to four-bedroom units are available to rent, according to StreetEasy.
Waterloo Road actor William Rush has died at age 31, his mother, actress Debbie Rush, announced in a heartbreaking Instagram post. Rush died on Dec. 17, his mother wrote, describing the loss as “unimaginable grief” for their family. “As a family, our hearts are completely broken, and there are no words that can truly capture the depth of our loss,” she said in the post. Debbie Rush, best known for her role on long-running British soap opera, Coronation Street, also revealed that her son was an organ donor, noting that through his death, he was able to give “hope and life to other families.” She called the decision a reflection of his character, saying his kindness and love “will forever be part of his legacy.” William Rush was best known for his portrayal of Josh Stevenson on the BBC drama Waterloo Road, but has also starred in the TV series Grange Hill, Shameless, and Casualty. No cause of death was provided. Following the announcement, tributes poured in from former castmates and colleagues. The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood sent condolences on the post, “Debbie, I am so so sorry ❤️ ❤️❤️Sending you all my love.” Debbie Rush ended her post by asking for privacy as the family mourns.
A new year is the perfect time to adopt new wellness routines. One simple upgrade to start with? Skin care, specifically around your eyes. Environmental stressors and prolonged screen time can leave the delicate skin around the eyes looking dry, tired, and prone to dark circles. Available from HSN, the Perlier Royal Elixir Youth Creator Eye Serum improves the look of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and dark circles.
This serum is formulated with coconut oil and organic honey, which support optimal levels of collagen and hyaluronic acid in the skin. The former supports firmness and structure, while the latter delivers essential hydration to keep skin smooth, plump, and bright. Users rave about the serum’s silky texture and how quickly it absorbs into the skin. Pick a bottle up today and make skin care part of your 2026 reset.
An international flight was abruptly halted after passengers raised alarms about an elderly traveler they said had been brought onboard despite being dead. Witnesses told The Daily Mail that the 89-year-old British woman was wheeled onto an easyJet flight from Málaga, Spain, to Gatwick, London, by five relatives, who told airline staff she was unwell and asleep. Several passengers alleged that a boarding clerk questioned her condition and was reassured she was “just tired.” One passenger said they overheard a relative add: “It’s OK, we’re doctors.” According to witnesses, the aircraft began taxiing before cabin crew was alerted that the woman had died. The plane stopped just short of takeoff and returned to the stand, delaying the flight for nearly 12 hours. Spanish authorities confirmed police were called to the plane. A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Málaga said: “She was pronounced dead on the aircraft.” EasyJet disputed passenger accounts, saying the woman was alive when she boarded and had documentation clearing her to fly. An airline spokesman said: “Flight EZY8070 from Málaga to London Gatwick returned to stand prior to departure due to a customer onboard requiring urgent medical assistance. The flight was met by emergency services however the customer sadly passed away.” Passengers have apparently not been pacified by the airline’s account, however, with one writing: “EasyJet, when did you start letting dead people onto planes? Seriously!”
Kevin Spacey is pressing ahead with his attempted return to acting, landing his first television role since he was fired from House of Cards amid sexual-assault allegations nearly a decade ago. The 66-year-old actor is set to appear in an Italian comedy series titled Minimarket, which is scheduled to debut the day after Christmas, The Independent reported. Spacey will play an imagined “artistic conscience” and unpredictable mentor to a young man chasing his entertainment dreams in Rome. The role marks Spacey’s first TV appearance since 2017, when Netflix cut ties with him before the final season of House of Cards following a wave of sexual-assault allegations. Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to come forward, alleging that Spacey made sexual advances toward him when Rapp was 14, and Spacey was 26. In the aftermath, more than a dozen other men accused Spacey of misconduct. Legal cases brought against him in both the United States and the United Kingdom were ultimately dismissed or resulted in acquittals, the outlet reports. Since returning to acting in 2021, Spacey has taken on a handful of international film projects as he works to rebuild his career.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. this holiday season or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day of the year, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going (and the stress low) through the holiday season and beyond. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. Fortunately, right now, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off Lelo’s luxe items during its biggest sale of the year.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with 12 different vibration settings, ranging from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more. The best part? In addition to up to half off a huge selection of toys, you’ll also receive a free Sona 2 toy with your purchase. Double the pleasure, double the fun.
Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit is facing a serious decline in her health that could eventually require a lung transplant, the BBC reports. The 52-year-old royal has been battling pulmonary fibrosis since 2018, a progressive lung disease that causes scarring and makes breathing increasingly difficult. In a statement released Friday, the Norwegian royal palace said recent medical tests had shown a “clear worsening” of her condition, according to the broadcaster. Princess Mette-Marit’s physician, Dr. Are Martin Holm, said her illness has now progressed to the point ”where a lung transplant will be necessary.” However, he emphasized that such a procedure would be a last resort and depends on several factors, including whether her body would accept a donor organ. In an interview with the public broadcaster NRK, Mette-Marit acknowledged that her health has declined “faster than I’d hoped.” Her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, told the broadcaster he has noticed she has less energy, struggles with breathing, and can no longer take part in activities they once enjoyed together, such as hiking and skiing. Despite her worsening condition, the BBC reports the princess intends to continue carrying out her royal duties to the extent that her health allows.
A gang of thieves dressed as Santa and his elves burst into a Montreal supermarket on Monday and made off with thousands of dollars worth of food. The heist was part of a Robin Hood-inspired scheme intended to highlight the rising cost of living and support the poorest in society. Around 40 members of a group calling themselves “Robins des Ruelles” (Robins of the Alleys) claimed responsibility for the stunt, releasing a statement on Thursday titled “When Hunger Justifies the Means.” “We are working more and more just to be able to buy food from supermarket chains that take advantage of inflation as a pretext to make record profits,” the statement read, accusing a handful of companies of holding “our basic needs hostage.” The group deposited some of the stolen groceries underneath a Christmas tree in a public square after the raid, and said it planned to distribute the rest to food banks throughout the community. Police said they are investigating the incident as a criminal act, but have yet to make any arrests. “Don’t forget—the hunger justifies the means,” the group said in a statement. “Merry Christmas!”
Russia’s Vladimir Putin sent President Donald Trump a little morale boost Friday as the release of the explosive Epstein files looms. The Russian president waded into Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC in the middle of his end-of-year press conference, throwing his support behind the American leader. Calling the lawsuit a “family matter” and claiming he didn’t want to “rub salt” in the wound by commenting on it, Putin nonetheless went on to prop up Trump, telling reporters that inaccurate reporting in the press really is a “problem.” “It’s obvious. I think President Trump is right,” he said. Trump filed the lawsuit against the British broadcaster earlier this month after claiming they “intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively” edited a speech he made before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to imply he’d encouraged the insurrection. The BBC has since apologized to Trump for editing the clip but said it will defend itself against the case. Putin’s support for Trump comes as the U.S. president and his team brace for the release of files related to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a former pal of Trump.
Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months in prison in Romania for smoking and possession of cannabis at a music festival. The 38-year-old “See You Again” star admitted to consuming the drug on stage as he performed “Young, Wild & Free” in July 2024, the BBC reports. Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was questioned by police after performing at the Beach, Please! Festival in Costinesti, and was later charged by prosecutors. They alleged he was found in possession of point-six of an ounce of the drug, as well as what he’d already smoked. The 10-time Grammy nominee was sentenced in absentia on Thursday at the Constanta Court of Appeal for what Romanian national news agency Agerpres described as “possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption.” A U.S. citizen, it is not clear whether local authorities will file for extradition. It’s the second time the case has been in court in the Eastern European nation, after a lower Constanta County Court fined him $830 for “illegal possession of dangerous drugs,” according to the New York Post. Prosecutors appealed and successfully overturned that decision, resulting in a second hearing and Thursday’s more severe sentence.
Cyber Week is the best time to save on big-ticket items like TVs, furniture, and yes, cleaning devices. Fortunately, the deals are extended this year, and Bissell’s huge sale is one of the best we’ve seen. For a limited time, the Bissell CrossWave OmniForce is up to 52 percent off. This powerful multi-surface cleaner effectively replaces vacuuming and mopping with one sleek machine that delivers a faster, deeper, and more efficient clean.
The Bissell CrossWave OmniForce wet-dry vac blends vacuuming and mopping to tackle everyday cleaning of wet and dry messes. Plus, not only does it sweep up crumbs, dirt, and pet dander, but it also mops away spills and pet accidents—and actually sanitizes—a must for cold and flu season.
This all-in-one cleaning hero is a game-changer for parents and pet owners who need to tackle tough-to-clean fur, paw prints, and spills all in one go—and on a daily basis. At up to 55 percent off for the post-Black Friday sale event, the CrossWave OmniForce is a no-brainer. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen this year, so now’s the time to invest in a cleaner space for the holidays and beyond.
If you’re looking for a more compact device, Bissell is also offering a slew of deals right now, including discounts on its beloved range of portable carpet and upholstery cleaners (think the Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner).
A champion boxer imprisoned in Iran for taking part in countrywide democracy protests is at risk of execution after his request for a retrial was denied by the Iranian government. Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani, 30, has spent five years in prison after participating in March 2020 protests against the country’s fuel hikes—accused by the government of “spreading corruption on earth through arson and destruction of public property.” Since his imprisonment, Vafaei Sani has endured extreme physical and psychological torture, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran. The country’s Supreme Court turned down his request for a retrial on Monday, after previously upholding his death sentence on October 4. His mother was “unexpectedly” granted a visit to see Vafaei Sani on Monday—a sign that his execution may be imminent. “His life is in grave danger; the execution of his death sentence could occur at any moment,” said Shahin Gobadi, an NCRI official. Iran has historically executed people for anti-government beliefs, and this year has been especially violent. Nearly 1,800 people have faced capital punishment in the country this year alone, according to Iran Human Rights Monitor.
Mission: Impossible actor May Britt has died at the age of 91, 65 years on from her marriage to entertainment icon Sammy Davis Jr. She died of natural causes in Los Angeles, at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center on Dec. 11, her son Mark Davis said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Swedish-born Britt signed with 20th Century Fox in 1957 and featured in The Hunters, The Blue Angel, and Murder, Inc., before Rat Pack icon Davis announced they were engaged in 1960. They had one child together, Tracey, who died in 2020 at the age of 59 from a short illness, and adopted two sons, Mark and Jeff. In her 2014 book Sammy Davis: A Personal Journey With My Father, Tracey said Davis broke off his engagement to Canadian dancer Joan Stuart to be with Britt. They married in Los Angeles that year, with Frank Sinatra as best man, but Fox later dropped Britt after her interracial marriage, while the couple received death threats and were uninvited from a reception at John F. Kennedy’s White House. Although Britt and Davis divorced in 1968, Tracey said their love never faded. Asking Davis what happened, he told her, “I just couldn’t be what she wanted to me to be. A family man. My performance schedule was rigorous.” Britt remarried in 1993 to Lennart Ringquist, who died in 2017.