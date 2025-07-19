Grammy-Nominated R&B Artist Dies at 46
Robbie Pardlo of the Grammy-nominated R&B group City High has passed away at the age of 46, TMZ reports. A representative for the singer confirmed that Pardlo passed away on Thursday, surrounded by his family and close friends in Willingboro, New Jersey. The family will be planning memorial services and tributes in the coming days and will share details with the public when they know them. City High found success in the early 2000s, particularly as a result of their song "What Would You Do?," which was produced by Wyclef Jean and earned them a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. Shortly after the release of their debut album, the group disbanded, with group member Ryan Toby explaining, “We did a second album, it wasn’t as good as the first album, it was a little rushed. There was some turmoil in the group, the vibe and chemistry was off. We decided to walk away.”