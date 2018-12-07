Grammy Nominations 2019: Drake, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar Lead the Pack

CHEAT SHEET
    The 2019 Grammy Award nominations were announced Friday morning, with Kendrick Lamar leading the pack with eight nominations. Rapper Drake follows closely with seven, and Brandi Carlile and Drake/Cardi B/Jay-Z & Beyoncé producer Boi-1Da have six each. Newcomer Carlile has nominations in three of the big four categories: Best Album, Best Song, and Record of the Year. The Backstreet Boys are also officially back, scoring their first Grammy nomination in 17 years for in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” The Grammy Awards will be broadcast from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.

