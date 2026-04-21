Celebrity

Grammy Winner Reveals Horrific Injury From Backstage Accident

STAGE TO STRETCHER

The bluegrass musician has postponed multiple tour dates.

Martha McHardy
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Billy Strings
Billy Strings via Facebook

Bluegrass musician Billy Strings has broken his leg skateboarding backstage, forcing him to postpone multiple tour dates. The Grammy-winning performer—whose real name is William Apostol—revealed he suffered the painful injury during a “dumb a**” accident just before the encore of his sold-out show in Charlottesville, Virginia. In a social media post, he shared hospital photos showing a heavily casted leg and explained the injury stemmed from a skateboarding routine he often does after performances. “Well, can’t say y’all didn’t warn me about screwing around on my skateboard!!” he wrote. After feeling especially “zazzed up,” he attempted a backside 180—something he said he’d landed “a million times”—but this time he “landed awkwardly,” resulting in a severe break that required surgery and screws. He praised medical staff at the University of Virginia, joking they “[screwed] me all back together” and calling them “absolute angels on Earth.” Though he initially hoped to push through, he ultimately postponed upcoming shows. “It was a dumb a** mistake and it’s all my fault… I feel like such an idiot,” he admitted, adding he’s focusing on recovery.

Read it at New York Post
Martha McHardy

Martha McHardy

Reporter

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