Grammy Winner Reveals Horrific Injury From Backstage Accident

Bluegrass musician Billy Strings has broken his leg skateboarding backstage, forcing him to postpone multiple tour dates. The Grammy-winning performer—whose real name is William Apostol—revealed he suffered the painful injury during a “dumb a**” accident just before the encore of his sold-out show in Charlottesville, Virginia. In a social media post, he shared hospital photos showing a heavily casted leg and explained the injury stemmed from a skateboarding routine he often does after performances. “Well, can’t say y’all didn’t warn me about screwing around on my skateboard!!” he wrote. After feeling especially “zazzed up,” he attempted a backside 180—something he said he’d landed “a million times”—but this time he “landed awkwardly,” resulting in a severe break that required surgery and screws. He praised medical staff at the University of Virginia, joking they “[screwed] me all back together” and calling them “absolute angels on Earth.” Though he initially hoped to push through, he ultimately postponed upcoming shows. “It was a dumb a** mistake and it’s all my fault… I feel like such an idiot,” he admitted, adding he’s focusing on recovery.