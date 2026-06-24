Grammy Winner’s Wife Files for Divorce Over ‘Inappropriate Marital Conduct’

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a child of the late ’90s and early ’00s, I made the infinitely regrettable decision to pluck my eyebrows into a thin, sperm-like shape in junior high. My mom warned me they wouldn’t grow back if I ignored her advice. Naturally, I didn’t listen.

Over a decade later, my brows were still paying the price for my preteen attempts to channel my inner grunge supermodel. So when I came across a video of Brooke Shields swearing by Grande Cosmetics’ Grandebrow Serum, I figured it was worth a shot. In just four weeks, my sparse brows looked noticeably fuller, healthier, and far closer to their pre-plucked state.

GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum (4-Month Supply) Down From $73 See At Amazon $ 40 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Like Shields, I use the brow serum morning and night (even though the brand recommends applying it just once daily), and I haven’t experienced any irritation.

If you’re trying to recover from overplucking or just want fuller, healthier brows and lashes, Grande Cosmetics’ Grandebrow Serum lives up to the hype. Even better, they’re currently 40 percent off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale—so there’s never been a better time to stock up.