Grammy Winner’s Wife Files for Divorce Over ‘Inappropriate Marital Conduct’

Camp Mystic, the Texas Christian summer camp devastated by catastrophic flooding that killed 28 people, has filed for bankruptcy in the aftermath of the disaster. According to court records cited by the New York Times, the company’s total debts now exceed $10 million, while its assets are between $1 million and $ 10 million. After 25 young girls, two counselors, and the camp’s executive director were killed in extreme flooding on July 4, 2025, an investigation was launched, which found that the camp failed to properly plan for, prepare for, and respond to the flood. It concluded the camp lacked the required written emergency plans, was unprepared for the storm, and did not evacuate in time despite having ample opportunity. The Eastland family, which owns Camp Mystic, originally said they planned to reopen the camp this summer, but following pressure from victims’ families and state lawmakers, the camp announced in April that it would remain permanently closed.
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- 1Camp Mystic Files for Bankruptcy After 28 Killed in Flood ALL OVERThe company’s total debts now exceed $10 million.
- 2Boy Injured in 50-Foot Disneyland Ride PlungeDISNEY DISASTERThe incident occurred at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride.
Shop with ScoutedBrooke Shields’ Go-To Brow Serum Is 40% Off Right NowPRIME DAY DEALS 2026The supermodel-approved serum is on major sale during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.
- 3Grammy Winner’s Wife Files for Divorce After 3 YearsCALLING IT QUITSThe couple married onstage after an impromptu proposal.
- 4Elon Musk Loses His Trillionaire Status After Just One WeekEASY COME, EASY GOA global tech sell-off has battered Tesla and SpaceX, dragging the world’s richest man back down to a multi-billionaire.
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- 5Tragic Update After Magician Suddenly VanishesGRIM DISCOVERYThe 26-year-old was last seen driving away from his home on June 14.
- 6Killer Eye-Bleeding Virus Spreads to New CountryOUTBREAK SPIRALSThe case is linked to a rare strain of the virus.
- 7Shark Attack Victim Wakes From Coma to Say 3 WordsMIRACLE MOMThe 34-year-old was bitten across her arms and legs while swimming close to shore—but survived.
- 8‘Game of Thrones’ Star’s Series Axed After Just One Season‘STILL WORTHWHILE’Emilia Clarke co-starred with Haley Lu Richardson in the 1970s spy thriller.
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- 9Doctors Gave Grammy Winner, 37, Just One Week to LiveNEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCEThe singer was given two choices: hospice or a lung transplant.
- 10Tiger Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since DUI ArrestCOMEBACKWoods read from a prepared statement to introduce the PGA Tour’s CEO, Brian Rolapp, before listening to the rest of the event on the sidelines.
A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after getting off a log flume and sliding down a 50-foot plunge at Disneyland. The 13-year-old caused a scare following the incident at the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride on Sunday. Workers spotted the boy getting out of the log-ride vehicle just moments before the final descent, and he slid down the steep drop himself. The ride was immediately stopped and was out of action for the rest of the day. The boy was then taken to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation as a precaution and later released. Witnesses who saw the incident described their shock online. “He attempted to exit the ride vehicle at the top of the final drop,” one Reddit user wrote. “The ride stop mechanism failed to engage or was already past the threshold for the vehicle to enter free fall.” Another added that “Luck was on his side,” and that Disneyland security and medical personnel were quick to respond. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure log-flume ride is inspired by Disney’s animated film The Princess and the Frog and replaced Splash Mountain in 2024.
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Grammy Winner’s Wife Files for Divorce Over ‘Inappropriate Marital Conduct’
Olivia Jean has filed for divorce from her husband, Grammy-winning rocker Jack White, after more than three years of marriage. According to divorce documents obtained by People, Jean, 36, filed in Nashville on June 3, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.” The filing alleges that “Seven Nation Army” singer White, 50, is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” Jean requested alimony, asked that White continue paying her medical insurance, and sought to remain the beneficiary of his life insurance policy, claiming she was “dependent on [White’s] income for her support.” The couple married onstage in Detroit in December 2022 after White proposed during a concert at the Masonic Temple. Shortly after they tied the knot, Jean told The New York Times the surprise wedding was “the best experience of my life.” In July 2025, White revealed that Jean, whom he described as “gorgeous and thoughtful,” had bought him his first cell phone as a 50th birthday gift. White was previously married to Meg White, his bandmate in The White Stripes, and model Karen Elson, with whom he shares two children.
Elon Musk’s trillionaire run is over thank to a brutal global sell-off of tech stocks. The richest person on the planet, 54, became a trillionaire earlier this month, minutes after SpaceX’s blockbuster stock-market debut pushed the rocket maker’s worth above $2 trillion—and his own personal fortune past the $1 trillion mark. By the close of trading Tuesday, however, SpaceX shares had dropped 30 percent from their $225 peak on June 16 to nearer $156. The wider sell-off has battered tech stocks for days, stoked by AI-bubble anxiety and the prospect of higher interest rates. SpaceX remains Musk’s crown jewel, with his stake still sitting at $744 billion on Tuesday, roughly four-fifths of his fortune, and his Tesla holdings at $158 billion. Musk’s total net worth fell to $957 billion as of Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A coming “lockup” expiration, which frees early backers to cash out, is likely to be the next big test of Musk’s fortune. Even diminished, he towers over the field, with his nearest contender, Google co-founder Larry Page, trailing by some $660 billion—a gap so vast it swallows two whole Jeff Bezos fortunes.
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The search for a missing Australian magician has ended in tragedy. Authorities found the body of 26-year-old Daniel Hidden in bushland at Mount Cougal National Park in Queensland’s Currumbin Valley on Wednesday, 10 days after he disappeared. Hidden, from the Gold Coast, was last seen leaving his Broadbeach home at about 3 a.m. on June 14 in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe towing a Galaxy caravan. Police located the vehicle and caravan two days later at a car park, prompting a major multi-agency search operation. Queensland Police said Hidden’s body was found at about 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday following a 10-day search involving police, Polair, drones, and members of the Australian Defence Force. The death is not being treated as suspicious, police said. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death remain ongoing. “We have the family out on scene and obviously they’re very distraught and our thoughts are with them,” Acting Inspector Brett Jackson said. Police had described Hidden’s disappearance as being out of character. His phone was reportedly switched off about three hours after he was last seen.
French health authorities have confirmed a case of Ebola in a doctor who recently returned from a humanitarian deployment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, marking the latest country to detect the deadly virus. The patient has been isolated, and officials are tracing potential contacts. The health ministry said Wednesday that the risk to the wider European public remains low. The case is linked to a rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials. Symptoms include fever, weakness, vomiting, and diarrhea, and in severe cases can cause internal and external bleeding, including from the eyes. More than 1,000 suspected cases and 267 deaths have been reported during the outbreak, though the vast majority have been confined to the DRC and neighboring Uganda. Suspected cases in Austria and Brazil were later ruled out, while a small number of Americans were infected after traveling to the region. Children have been particularly vulnerable, accounting for 15 percent of confirmed infections but more than a quarter of deaths, according to UNICEF. The United States has imposed travel restrictions on countries affected by the outbreak.
A mother who lost an arm in a shark attack has spoken her first words after waking from an induced coma 10 days after the vicious mauling. Leah Stewart, 34, told her mother and partner, “I love you,” after doctors briefly brought her out of a coma on Tuesday, according to her brother, Josh Stewart. Leah was swimming at Coogee Beach in Sydney on June 13 when she was bitten across her arms and legs while swimming close to shore. She was taken to hospital in critical condition and has had multiple surgeries, including an arm amputation. “After a week of life support and repeat surgeries, doctors were able to extubate Leah and reduce her level of sedation to bring her out of the induced coma for a short period of time,” her brother wrote on a fundraising page. He said Leah’s “first thoughts” were with her 1-year-old daughter, August. She “wanted to check she was OK,” he wrote. Leah remains in intensive care and faces further operations. “Leah has a long road ahead… but this is such a positive first step and gives us hope for Leah’s long-term recovery,” her brother said.
Peacock has canceled the spy thriller series Ponies, co-starring Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, after just one season. Set in Moscow in the 1970s, Clarke, 39, and Haley Lu Richardson, 31, portray two “PONIES” (persons of no interest)—secretaries at the U.S. embassy who become CIA operatives in an effort to unravel the deaths of their spy husbands. The series, created by David Iserson and Susanna Fogel, premiered in January. After eight episodes, Ponies was positively reviewed, garnering a 94 percent approval rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet according to Deadline, total viewership wasn’t high enough. Iserson wrote on Instagram after news of the cancellation broke that what he and Forgel created “surpassed all of my hopes and dreams for a television show.” He added: “I still believe that trying to make the kind of thing that is hard to make in this business—for us, a period show with two female leads and an unusual tone—is worth it. Regardless of how the journey ends, chasing the improbable rather than the likely is still worthwhile."
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Muni Long revealed that she had a near-death experience after pushing herself too hard on tour. “I should have never taken that tour, but there was so much going on in my life that I had to do it,” Long said in a Tuesday interview on ABC’s Good Morning America. The R&B singer was an opening act on Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine tour late last year. About halfway through, she became seriously ill with pneumonia, which she attributed to struggling with the cold while suffering from her autoimmune disease, Lupus. “And the last show, I just barely made it, I was only able to do two songs. My team and my family were like, you just need to come home and rest,” she continued. When she returned home for Thanksgiving, she woke up to doctors telling her she only had a week to live. “How long do I have to live? And they go, a week. One week. And my jaw dropped, literally,” the singer divulged. “This is not a joke, you need to make a choice. You can either go to hospice or you can get these lungs.” Long recovered and said she’s doing “fabulous,” but added that it will take at least six months to a year for her voice to return to full strength.
Tiger Woods has returned to the public eye after retreating from the media following his DUI arrest in March. The legendary golfer appeared at a news conference in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Tuesday, set to announce major changes to the PGA Tour’s competitive structure. Woods read from a prepared statement to introduce the Tour’s CEO, Brian Rolapp, before listening to the rest of the event on the sidelines. Woods, who served as chairman of the Future Competition Committee, played a major role in shaping the changes revealed at the TPC River Highlands event. “It’s great to see him back. Tiger’s been involved throughout the process,” Rolapp remarked. The athlete attended this event amid his rehab stay in Switzerland. The 50-year-old fiance of Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa announced he would step away from golf in April “to seek treatment” after being arrested on charges of driving under the influence when his Land Rover rolled over in late March near his home in Florida. Although no one was injured in the incident, authorities reported that Woods appeared lethargic, had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and was in possession of opioid painkillers. He entered a not guilty plea to the misdemeanor charges.