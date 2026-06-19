Grammy Winner, 41, Breaks Silence on Shock Divorce

Grammy-winning country star Jelly Roll has opened up about his pending divorce from podcaster wife Bunnie XO. During a concert in Saratoga Springs, NY, on Thursday, the singer told fans to “break your camera phones out,” as it was the only time he would discuss the split. Telling the audience that he and his ex remain “best friends,” he confirmed, “Nobody cheated on nobody.” The singer added, “Bunnie, I love you baby, thank you for those 10 years.” The 41-year-old singer also told fans to watch Bunnie’s latest podcast episode talking about the split, saying “every word of it is the truth.” On her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie, 46, revealed that while they are in the process of settling their divorce, “We’re still having a baby together.” The podcaster said she and Jelly Roll will “co-parent together,” and they remain best friends. “Like, this isn’t what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It’s literally just we served our purpose for each other.” The podcaster also admitted Jelly Roll has already “started dating” and addressed his recent weight loss. “Daddy Roll is probably in his finest season, right? He’s feeling himself. He looks so good… he likes to snuggle and he likes to cuddle.” She also encouraged women to slide into her ex’s DMs on Instagram. “Don’t be scared. Shoot your motherf---ing shot,” she said. “I will be the ex-wife, okay? And we’ll have a great time.” Jelly Roll has a daughter, Bailee Ann, 18, and son, Noah Buddy, 9, from previous relationships.

https://people.com/bunnie-xo-breaks-silence-on-jelly-roll-divorce-reveals-theyre-still-having-a-baby-together-12002998