Grammy Winner Reveals She’s in ‘Drugs Recovery’ After Collapse
Grammy-winning singer Lola Young confirmed she was in drug recovery after she fainted onstage during a performance in September. “I think I would rather, for the sake of my privacy, not say too much,” the “Messy” singer, 25, told The Times UK in an interview. “But what I would say is that recovery is an ongoing process. I’m not the finished article, but I’m doing a hell of a lot better.” Young clarified that she indeed meant recovery from drugs, adding, “When you’re in recovery, that doesn’t necessarily need to mean drugs—but me specifically, yes.” Young, who has previously been open about her cocaine addiction and attended rehab twice, collapsed on stage during a performance of “Conceited” at the All Things Good music festival in New York City in September. She was carried off stage by medical staff, and canceled her future tour dates and appearances three days later. The British singer, who won Best Pop Solo Performance at this year’s Grammy awards for “Messy,” added that she now frequently attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. She addressed others also in recovery, saying, “This is an ongoing journey. You have to be kind to yourself. You have to always remember that you are not alone. You are not ever, ever alone.”