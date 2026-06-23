Grammy Winner, 37, Says Doctors Gave Her Just One Week to Live

Muni Long revealed that she had a near-death experience after pushing herself too hard on tour. “I should have never taken that tour, but there was so much going on in my life that I had to do it,” Long said in a Tuesday interview on ABC’s Good Morning America. The R&B singer was an opening act on Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine tour late last year. About halfway through, she became seriously ill with pneumonia, which she attributed to struggling with the cold while suffering from her autoimmune disease, Lupus. “And the last show, I just barely made it, I was only able to do two songs. My team and my family were like, you just need to come home and rest,” she continued. When she returned home for Thanksgiving, she woke up to doctors telling her she only had a week to live. “How long do I have to live? And they go, a week. One week. And my jaw dropped, literally,” the singer divulged. “This is not a joke, you need to make a choice. You can either go to hospice or you can get these lungs.” Long recovered and said she’s doing “fabulous,” but added that it will take at least six months to a year for her voice to return to full strength.