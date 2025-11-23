Grammy Winner Reveals Health Crisis That Forced Tour Cancelation
SHOCKING REVELATION
Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, revealed several health scares that led him to cancel his 2024 New World Tour. During a performance at rapper Tyler, the Creator’s music festival, the 42-year-old Grammy winner recounted how he experienced “really bad pain” in his head during a show last year. He still managed to complete the performance, but later learned at the hospital that he had suffered a stroke. “The first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx,’” the musician and actor said on stage in Louisiana in a video circulating on social media, referring to a stroke the Academy Award–winning actor suffered in 2023. After learning about his own stroke, Glover discovered by accident that he had a hole in his heart when he went to the hospital for a broken foot. “They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one,” Glover said about his survival. In September 2024, Glover postponed his tour and later canceled it, writing in a statement that his “path to recovery” should be taken “seriously.”