Grammy Winner Killed in Horror Stabbing Attack

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to spice up your summer, Smile Makers has you covered. Known for its ergonomic, luxury sex toys, Smile Makers offers a wide range of premium options for solo and partnered play alike. The best part? If you’re not sure what your vibe is, the brand offers an online quiz to help you figure it out.

One of the brand’s bestsellers is the Artist, a rabbit vibrator that never misses a stroke. The two adjustable heads stimulate the clitoris and vagina at the same time. It can also be used anally via the longer head for those who like to explore. Squeeze the sides when you need more, or take full control and build your own rhythm.

The Artist Shop At Smile Makers Collection

Another great option is the Ballerina. This pebble-shaped stimulator envelops the entire vulva at once, from the clitoris to the entrance to the vagina. It fits snugly in the palm of your hand with a soft, stress-ball texture that feels as good to hold as it does to use.

Ballerina Shop At Smile Makers Collection

For beginners, look no further than Vibes of the Week, Smile Makers’ complete beginner’s collection. It comes with seven vibrators: The Billionaire, The French Lover, The Firefighter, The Surfer, The Neighbor (butt plug), The Tennis Pro G-spot vibe, and The Whisperer.

Vibes of the Week Shop At Smile Makers Collection

Regardless of what you choose, Smike Makers’ deluxe, silent, and powerful vibrators and toys are delivered discreetly right to your door. For a limited time, score free shipping on orders over $65.