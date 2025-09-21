Celebrity

Grammy-Winning Artist In Talks to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show

RUMOUR HAS IT

Adele has allegedly been approached to perform at the famous halftime show, but has yet to accept the offer.

Annie Bang
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 5: Adele wins for Best Pop Solo Performance at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
CBS Photo Archive/Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Adele has reportedly been approached about performing for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. She has not accepted the gig as of now, according to insiders who spoke to Page Six. Sources close to the matter have shared that Adele is in talks to perform the iconic show, which will take place next February in Santa Clara, California. Adele herself has previously said she did not like football, stating she only attended football games to watch Rihanna perform. However, NFL and sponsor Pepsi denied the claims to Page Six, commenting “We have had conversations with several artists about the Pepsi Super Bowl half-time show… However, we have not at this point extended a formal offer to Adele or anyone else." Adele reportedly turned down the gig in 2017. Back in 2016, Adele told a crowd, “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.” Roc Nation and NFL will decide who performs next year and will likely announce the performer in September. Besides Adele, other artists that could potentially perform include Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

Read it at Page Six
Annie Bang

Annie Bang

Breaking News Intern

annie.bang@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now