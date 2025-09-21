Grammy-Winning Artist In Talks to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Adele has reportedly been approached about performing for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. She has not accepted the gig as of now, according to insiders who spoke to Page Six. Sources close to the matter have shared that Adele is in talks to perform the iconic show, which will take place next February in Santa Clara, California. Adele herself has previously said she did not like football, stating she only attended football games to watch Rihanna perform. However, NFL and sponsor Pepsi denied the claims to Page Six, commenting “We have had conversations with several artists about the Pepsi Super Bowl half-time show… However, we have not at this point extended a formal offer to Adele or anyone else." Adele reportedly turned down the gig in 2017. Back in 2016, Adele told a crowd, “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.” Roc Nation and NFL will decide who performs next year and will likely announce the performer in September. Besides Adele, other artists that could potentially perform include Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

