Singer, actor, and comedian Bette Midler just released her spin on the 1944 Woody Guthrie protest song ‘All You Fascists Bound to Lose’ that bashes President Donald Trump and his chances at the November midterms.

While Trump isn’t explicitly named in the song, Midler uses various brutal insults to describe the embattled president.

“To hell with all the cowards who hide behind their masks / We’re gonna win the midterms, we’re coming for his ass! / He knows it too, that bastard’s bound to lose,” she sings.

The GOP faces losing its House majority, as Trump’s support has stagnated among crucial demographics. The war in Iran, affordability crisis, and violent immigration crackdown have even put the party’s control over the Senate in doubt.

“We’ll battle ICE together until they cut and run / Just like in Minneapolis and when the midterms come,” she adds in the verses, referring to protests against ICE after the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good.

A sign is raised in support of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at a candle light vigil during a peaceful protest in support of a 37-year-old man shot and killed by immigration officers in Minneapolis was under way Saturday evening along Olvera Street in Los Angeles. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

“How many times have the glue-sniffing interns at the Deranged Daily Beast listened to this garbage song? It’s cruel and unusual punishment that your lightweight bosses are making you do this,” White House Spokesman Davis Ingle said when asked for comment.

Ingle, 31, got his bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in business administration from Southeastern University, where his father, Kent Ingle, is president. The Florida-based institution boasts that more than two-thirds of its students attend online or through extension courses at 200 “partner sites,” which do not have to be accredited.

Midler’s most brutal lyrics come when she calls Trump and his allies “pervs” for their association with the dead billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“Trying to distract us from the Epstein files / You gas and beat and murder us, protectin’ pedophiles,” she sings. “You pervs are bound to lose,” the song repeats.

Trump has appeared in multiple videos and photos with Epstein from the 1980s to the early 2000s. And his DOJ has kept under wraps more than three dozen pages of “files related to allegations that President Trump sexually abused a minor,” according to NPR.

Jeffrey Epstein alleged that he was the president's closest friend for ten years. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Midler has long criticized Trump, provoking his ire even before he ran for president in 2014.

“You cannot hand over the reins of government and the nuclear codes to someone who is as much of a flibbertigibbet as this guy,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2024 profile. Trump has called the three-time Grammy winner a “washed-up psycho” among other derogatory terms.

The song comes as Midler has been organizing her fans to attend the No Kings marches set to take place nationwide on March 28.

Over one hundred thousand people marched in Manhattan during the No Kings March on October 18, 2025. Neil Constantine/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Wednesday, ​Midler and her co-star, Barbara Hershey, from the 1988 film Beaches, remade one of the film’s scenes for social media, with her new song playing in the background to spotlight the upcoming protests.

“I hope you’ll sing it when you’re marching,” she says at the beginning of the powerful number.