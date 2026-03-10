DOJ is Hiding Trove of Documents About Trump’s 13-Year-Old Accuser

Documents detailing FBI interviews with a Jeffrey Epstein victim who accused President Donald Trump of sexually abusing her as a high schooler are being kept under wraps.

More than three dozen pages remain missing, according to an NPR analysis, including “files related to allegations that President Trump sexually abused a minor.”

The Department of Justice, which has slow-walked its legally-mandated release of the Epstein files, published 16 pages regarding the accuser last week. However, 37 pages, including notes from the interviews, a law enforcement report, and license records, are still classified.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been accused of leading an Epstein files “cover-up” to benefit the White House. Joe Readle/Getty Images

DOJ officials did not respond to the Daily Beast’s questions about why the documents are being withheld. A DOJ spokesperson told NPR the missing files have remained classified because they are “privileged,” “duplicates,” or “relate to an ongoing federal investigation.”

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have scoffed at that explanation, saying that the missing files are a “White House cover-up.”

An internal FBI document—released as part of the Epstein files—detailed the accusation against Trump. His accuser said he forced her to commit a sex act on him around 1984, when she was between 13 and 15, after she was recruited by Epstein and transported from her native South Carolina to New York or New Jersey.

The accuser told an FBI agent that she responded to the alleged assault by biting the future president’s penis. She said that Trump then punched her in the head and said something to the effect of, “Get this little b---h the hell out of here.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Beast that accusations against Trump are “completely baseless” and were made by “a sadly disturbed woman.”

No charges were ever brought against Trump.

President Donald Trump’s accuser told FBI agents that he told her, “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be." Department of Justice

However, independent journalist Roger Sollenberger, a former Beast reporter, discovered that the FBI went on to interview the woman a total of four times in 2019, suggesting the bureau found the allegations against Trump credible enough to probe.

Sollenberger revealed in February that the DOJ had only released documents containing details from the FBI’s first interview with Trump’s accuser, which made no mention of the president.

The revelation amped up pressure on the DOJ to release additional files about the accuser. Last week, it released three additional interview summaries regarding the woman’s interviews with federal investigators. The DOJ claimed those summaries should have been released with the initial dump of Epstein documents, but were withheld because they were incorrectly labeled as “duplicative.”

Interviews with the accuser abruptly ended after she reported receiving threatening calls from unidentified people and, through her lawyer, asked the bureau to stop contacting her.

A report by The Post and Courier, a newspaper in Charleston, South Carolina, verified key details about the accuser’s life earlier this week.