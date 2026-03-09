Epstein Victim, 16, Told FBI Trump Was on Phone During Attack

Jeffrey Epstein told a 16-year-old girl to strip and massage him as he spoke to Donald Trump on speaker phone, a victim of the late sex trafficker has alleged to federal investigators.

The shocking new allegation was uncovered by the Daily Mail, which notes that Epstein allegedly barked the order in the massage room at his seven-story Manhattan townhome in 2004.

Simultaneously, the victim, who says she was a high school junior at the time, claimed that Epstein took off his clothes and climbed onto a massage table. She alleges that he then sexually abused her there.

Jeffrey Epstein’s massage table inside his Manhattan home. Paintings and images of topless and nude women—hanging from the room’s walls—have been redacted. SDNY/FBI

The woman told investigators that Epstein was on the phone with Trump when she arrived at his Upper East Side lair—her third visit to the home. Epstein told the woman to hurry upon arrival, saying, “Let’s go, let’s go,” according to an FBI memo.

That horrific scene was detailed in a document that the Justice Department did not release until last week. It was not part of the first major dump of the Epstein files in January because it was incorrectly marked as a duplicate, the DOJ has claimed.

Jeffrey Epstein's former Upper East Side home remains one of the largest homes in Manhattan. Jeenah Moon/Reuters

“EPSTEIN got on the massage table and was on a speakerphone call with DONALD TRUMP,” the FBI memo reads. “[The victim] started getting undressed, and they started massaging him. (The victim) started massaging EPSTEIN’s feet and pointed to his back.”

From there, Epstein’s accuser alleges that he grabbed her hand and pulled her on top of him.

An FBI memo detailing its interview with a woman who not only said she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, but that the assault took place shortly after the late sex trafficker spoke on the phone with Donald Trump. Department of Justice

It is unclear how the woman knew Trump was on the line and whether he, then in a relationship with Melania Trump but not yet married to her, knew what was occurring on the other end of the line.

Other details about the supposed call, like what else was discussed and how it ended, remain a mystery, too.

Reached for comment, the White House recycled a statement to the Daily Beast that claimed there is no evidence of such a call.

“These are completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

That same statement has been used by Leavitt to discredit a woman’s claim that Trump sexually abused her when she was 13—another revelation to emerge as part of the most-recent release of Epstein-related documents. However, the allegations are not from the same woman.

The victim who alleged that Epstein abused her shortly after a call with Trump was born in Chile and grew up in Queens, she told the FBI.

The second accuser told agents that she grew up on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, documents show.

In her account to the FBI, the second accuser claimed that Trump forced her to commit a sex act on him sometime around 1984, after she was recruited by Epstein. She said she responded to the alleged assault by biting the future president’s penis. She claims Trump then punched her in the head.

Jeffrey Epstein was not criminally investigated for his sex pest ways until 2005. At the time of the alleged call with Donald Trump on speakerphone, he had not faced any criminal charges. Thomas Concordia/Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Federal investigators found the woman’s claims credible enough to interview her four times, but no charges were ever brought against Trump. The woman claimed she received threatening phone calls from unidentified people as she met with the FBI. Documents show that she ultimately asked the bureau to stop contacting her.

Still, the White House denies any wrongdoing by the president. Leavitt told the Beast that former President Joe Biden would have used the Justice Department to go after Trump if there had been any evidence to back up the allegations against him.