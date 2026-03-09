Key Details of 13-Year-Old Trump Accuser’s Accounts Are Verified

The woman who accused Donald Trump of sexually abusing her when she was 13 provided several verifiable details about her life in interviews with the FBI, according to a new report.

The woman detailed her alleged abuse by Trump and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein over four interviews in 2019, the Epstein files revealed. The interviews were initially kept secret by the DOJ.

The Post and Courier reported that the woman gave FBI agents details about her family background and legal history which the paper was able to verify as true.

The South Carolina paper corroborated several aspects of the woman’s life using archived government records and news reports, although none of the newly verified details relate directly to her accusations about Trump.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast in a statement that the woman’s allegations are “completely baseless” and came from a “sadly disturbed woman.”

The newly corroborated details suggest the woman was truthful about numerous aspects of her life in the interviews..

In her account to the FBI, the woman claimed that Trump forced her to commit a sex act on him sometime around 1984, after she was recruited by Epstein, then a friend of Trump.

The woman alleged to FBI investigators that Trump said to her "Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be." Department of Justice

She said Epstein began abusing her and trafficked her to several men when she was between 13 and 15 years old, after he responded to an advertisement for babysitting services her mother, a real estate agent in South Carolina, placed in a packet she provided to her clients.

The woman named one Ohio businessman as one of her abusers, describing him as a man with grey hair and “big ears.” She told agents she believed he was affiliated with a Cincinnati-based college.

The Post and Courier reported that the unnamed Ohio businessman was a board member of the college.

Donald Trump's alleged birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

The Daily Beast is not disclosing the woman’s identity in accordance with its policy on sexual assault victims.

The woman told agents that she only saw Epstein once in a non-sexual context, recalling a chance encounter at a Rick James concert in Savannah, Ga., when she was about 15. Newspaper records confirm that James regularly performed in the Savannah area at the time, according to The Post and Courier.

The woman also said that Epstein had blackmailed her with nude photos and that her mother embezzled money from her employer in an attempt to pay off the pedophile around 1985.

The mother ended up in federal prison near Columbia, South Carolina, according to the woman.

Records confirm that her mother was involved in a crime of this nature around that time, The Post and Courier reports.

The alleged incident was also reported to the FBI by a friend of the accuser. Department of Justice

In addition, the mother’s boss at the real estate firm pursued criminal charges against the mother, according to the paper, with records indicating she was accused of stealing $22,000.

Both the Trump accuser and her mother later settled on the West Coast. In the 2019 FBI interviews, the woman spoke of calls to her mother at an assisted living facility on the West Coast.

The Post and Courier reports that the mother listed a private nursing care home as an address in her later years, and that a Washington state death record matches the mother’s age and name.

Alongside her accounts of alleged abuse by Epstein and other men in the FBI interviews which were released by the DOJ last week, the woman described allegedly getting trafficked to Trump when he was a developer with a new casino in Atlantic City.

She told the FBI she first met Trump when Epstein took her to a “very tall building with huge rooms” in the New York or New Jersey area when she was between 13 and 15.

“[REDACTED] could not recall the identities of the other individuals present; however, they all exited when TRUMP asked everyone to leave the room,” the FBI report states.

“Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,” she alleged Trump said.

The woman alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her after the others left the room.

“TRUMP unzipped his pants and put [her] head ‘down to his penis.’ [REDACTED] ‘bit the s--t out of it,’” the FBI report states.

In her third FBI interview, the woman alleged that Trump pulled her hair and punched her in on the side of the head after he allegedly sexually abused her. Department of Justice

According to the FBI summary, the woman alleged that Trump then “struck” her and told others to take her out of the room, a point she clarified in a later interview.

“[REDACTED] clarified that when she previously said TRUMP struck her after she bit him on the penis, she provided further details that he, ‘pulled [her] hair and punched [her] on the side of [her] head.’”

In her fourth and final interview, the files released by the DOJ indicate that the woman told investigators she felt discouraged about pursuing the allegations because the incidents had happened decades earlier.

“What’s the point?” she said.

Trump and Melania with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

When reached for comment on the newly verified details of the woman’s account, Leavitt provided the Daily Beast with a recycled statement.

“These are completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history. The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s department of justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them — because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” Leavitt said.

She added, “As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Lisa Bloom, the woman’s attorney, for comment.

Previously, the DOJ had only released the memo in which the woman accused Epstein. Following a backlash, as well as threats from Democrats to open an investigation into the missing files, the DOJ released the other memos on Thursday, claiming that they had been incorrectly tagged as duplicates and withheld.

“After this error was found, the Department reviewed the entire batch of ‘duplicative’ files to ensure no other mistakes were made. During this review, 15 additional documents that were incorrectly coded as ‘duplicative’ were found,” a DOJ statement reads.

“Additionally, the Southern District of Florida separately determined that 5 prosecution memos initially marked as “privileged” could be released while still protecting the privileged materials. All 20 of these documents are now live in the Epstein Files Transparency Act library.”

“In our continued effort of maximum transparency, the Department will make all files coded as “duplicative” available for Members of Congress to review in the Congressional Reading Room.”

“The Trump Department of Justice mobilized hundreds of lawyers to review and release millions of pages of files related to Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes — a feat that no other Justice Department ever even attempted. We continue to address concerns as they are raised, the public can view files for themselves online, and lawmakers continue to be invited to view the unredacted files as well.”

Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in connection with his friendship with Epstein and has not been charged with any crime.