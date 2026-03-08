DOJ Source’s Verdict on 13-Year-Old Trump Accuser Revealed

Newly released Epstein files show a woman who accused Donald Trump of sexually abusing her when she was 13 was interviewed by FBI agents four times in 2019.

The interviews were conducted during the federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

A Department of Justice source told the Miami Herald the number of interviews reflected the investigators’ view of her credibility.

Photos contained within the DOJ's Epstein files. MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

“They would not have interviewed her four times if they thought she was lying,” the source said.

According to FBI interview summaries in the newly released files, the woman said Epstein began abusing her after he responded to an advertisement for babysitting services her mother, a real estate agent, placed in a packet she provided to her clients.

The woman told investigators that Epstein later trafficked her to several other men when she was between 13 and 15 years old, including Trump.

The woman told FBI investigators that Trump said to her "Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be." Department of Justice

“She was introduced to someone with money, money… it was Donald Trump,” the FBI report stated.

She said she first met Trump when Epstein took her to a “very tall building with huge rooms” in the New York or New Jersey area.

“[REDACTED] could not recall the identities of the other individuals present; however, they all exited when TRUMP asked everyone to leave the room.”

“Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,” Trump reportedly told her.

The woman alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her after the others left the room.

“TRUMP unzipped his pants and put [her] head ‘down to his penis.’ [REDACTED] ‘bit the s*** out of it,’” the report stated.

The woman told investigators she bit him because he “disgusted” her.

The woman told FBI investigators that she received "numerous threat calls throughout her life." Department of Justice

According to the FBI summary, Trump then “struck” her and told others to take her out of the room, a point she clarified in a later interview.

“[REDACTED] clarified that when she previously said TRUMP struck her after she bit him on the penis, she provided further details that he, ‘pulled [her] hair and punched [her] on the side of [her] head.’”

The report states that the woman’s mother later served time in federal prison in South Carolina for embezzling money from her employer in an effort to obtain explicit photos Epstein allegedly used for blackmail.

Donald Trump's alleged birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

The woman also told investigators in 2019 that she and her mother received threatening calls “throughout her life,” and described “four to five close calls” where her car was almost run off the road.

She told investigators that threats had increased “a little” in the four years before the interview.

When pressed to explain what she meant, she declined to elaborate. But administrative notes from the interview record her briefly telling her attorney the change had occurred “when he was running,” before the lawyer replied that there were “more tracks to cover.”

During her fourth and final interview, the woman told investigators she felt discouraged about pursuing the allegations because the incidents had happened decades earlier.

“What’s the point?” she said.

The allegations outlined in the newly released FBI summaries closely echo claims that surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign, when a woman using the pseudonym “Jane Doe” filed a lawsuit accusing Trump of raping her at age 13.

Earlier versions of the lawsuit had been filed under the name “Katie Johnson,” another pseudonym used for the same accuser.

NBC

The case was filed several times that year before ultimately being withdrawn. The woman’s attorney at the time, Lisa Bloom, said the accuser had received threats and was too frightened to appear publicly.

The allegations also drew scrutiny after lawsuits filed under the pseudonym “Katie Johnson” were linked to former television producer Norm Lubow, an anti-Trump activist who circulated the accusations to reporters during the 2016 campaign.

When reached for comment by the Daily Beast, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the allegations “completely baseless” from a “sadly disturbed woman” with a criminal history.

“The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them—because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” she said in a statement.