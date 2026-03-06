Hidden Accuser Claims Playboy Trump Was ‘Jealous’ of Serial Sex Abuser Epstein

A woman who accused Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her when she was a minor claimed the president was envious of the notorious pedophile.

Speaking with the FBI in late 2019, just weeks after the disgraced financier died while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, the alleged victim, whose name is redacted in fresh documents released Thursday by the Justice Department, claimed to investigators she was repeatedly assaulted by the pair in the 1980s.

“[Redacted] got the feeling the relationship between EPSTEIN and TRUMP included a certain amount of jealousy,” a bureau write-up of interviews with the woman, conducted between August and October of that year, reads.

Trump ordered the release of files on Epstein's crimes amid intense scrutiny of their past relationship. Kypros/Kypros

“She thought Trump appeared jealous of Epstein, but at some point, they ended up on level playing fields,” the documents go on, further outlining the woman’s claims that Trump forced her to perform oral sex, beat her when she resisted, and may have later sought to threaten her into silence.

Trump has long denied having any involvement in Epstein’s crimes, and the DOJ released a statement when many of the first files were released in December stressing that they contain “untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

Files containing the latest claims and other lurid allegations against the president come after The Wall Street Journal found Tuesday roughly 40,000 documents appeared to be missing from the Justice Department’s Jan. 30 dump of materials on the disgraced financier’s crimes.

Leavitt has slammed the woman's accusations as "baseless." Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump mandated the release of investigative documents on the case in November amid a concerted pressure campaign to provide full transparency. His administration blew through an initial deadline of Dec. 19 and now faces backlash over redactions to materials eventually released later in January, which critics say serve more to protect the predator’s associates than his victims.

Up to half of an estimated 6 million Epstein-related documents at the Justice Department are thought to still remain under lock and key. Trump has insisted the available case files “totally exonerated” him.

The department has sought to justify the previous omission of Thursday’s documents by claiming they’d been marked in error as duplicates of otherwise published materials. Their release comes as headlines around the world remain dominated by the president’s new war in the Middle East.

In her interviews, the woman alleges Epstein introduced her to Trump at a “very tall building” in either New York or New Jersey when she was aged between 13 and 15. After meeting Trump, she claims he had everyone leave the room, and then “mentioned something to the effect of, ‘Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.’”

She accused him of unzipping his pants and pushing her head “down to his penis.” The woman said she then bit Trump, who allegedly responded by pulling her hair, punching the side of her head, and shouting, “Get this little b—h the hell out of here.” She further claimed Trump and Epstein would use terms like “fresh meat,” “untainted” and “not jaded” when referring to girls and young women.

The woman also alleged Epstein sought to blackmail his associates, and that Trump was aware of those efforts as they were taking place. She recalled allegedly receiving threatening phone calls, and said that if Epstein wasn’t responsible for them, they may well have come from Trump himself, or been made on his behalf.

Toward the end of her interviews with the FBI, Trump’s accuser is further understood to have questioned the purpose of coming forward with her allegations against the president. “[She] again asked what the point would be of providing the information at this point in her life when there was a strong possibility nothing could be done about it,” the files read. Trump was in office at the time. It is unclear whether her claims were investigated further.

In a statement to CNN Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the latest revelations from the Epstein files as “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence,” and cited the redacted accuser’s criminal record as grounds to question her credibility.

“The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them—because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” Leavitt added.

Although the woman has not been named, CNN found many details of her claims to the FBI appeared similar to those in a prior lawsuit brought against Trump and Epstein in 2016. The case never went to trial, and the complaint was voluntarily withdrawn prior to that year’s presidential election.

A lawyer behind the lawsuit later claimed the woman who brought it had received a financial settlement from Epstein, while court filings suggest she was subsequently denied a payout under the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program. It remains unclear why.