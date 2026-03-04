Republicans Jump Party Lines to Force Bondi to Testify on Epstein Files

Five Republicans joined Democrats to vote in favor to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi and forcing her to testify about her handling of the Epstein files. GOP Reps. Nancy Mace, Tim Burchett, Lauren Boebert, Michael Cloud, and Scott Perry joined every Democrat on the House Oversight Committee to vote in favor of the subpoena, 24-19. “AG Bondi claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files,” Mace wrote on X. “The record is clear: they have not.” Mace went on to describe the Epstein case as “one of the greatest cover-ups in American history,” breaking with President Donald Trump, who has said outrage over his old pal Jeffrey Epstein is a Democrat-led hoax. Bondi has been slammed for not declassifying the Epstein files in their entirety, despite Congress passing a bill mandating their release, claiming that more than 2.5 million documents are not suitable for public viewing. “We want to know why the DOJ is more focused on shielding the powerful than delivering justice,” Mace wrote in her statement. “The American people deserve answers, victims deserve justice. HOLD. THE. LINE.”