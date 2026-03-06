Entertainment Icon Announces Final Vegas Show After Epstein Files Shocker

Legendary magician and illusionist David Copperfield has announced his Las Vegas residency is coming to an end after 25 years amid explosive revelations over his alleged relationship with late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Copperfield, 69, posted on social media on Thursday that his final performance at the MGM Grand will take place on April 30. He remains slated to perform 120 shows over the next eight weeks, in some cases as many as three shows a night.

The magician’s name featured in the most recent tranche of documents from the Epstein files, released by the Justice Department on January 30 following a concerted campaign of pressure on President Donald Trump over his own, once-close friendship with the disgraced financier.

Trump released the Epstein Files amid scrutiny of his own relationship with the pedophile. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

An email chain shows Epstein claiming Copperfield got engaged to his former fiancée, former supermodel Claudia Schiffer, on the predator’s private island of Little St James in the Caribbean.

Otherwise known as “Epstein Island,” prosecutors and investigators say the property was used as a central location in the late pedophile’s long-running sex trafficking operation.

Copperfield allegedly got engaged to Schiffer on Epstein's island. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

He allegedly arranged for underage girls to be transported to the island with the promise of money, modeling opportunities or travel, and where they were in fact only subjected to horrific sexual abuse.

Copperfield has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein’s crimes. His lawyers told The Guardian in 2024 that the suggestion that they were friends was “totally false” and that they only met a few times.

Despite the controversy, the magician says he has no plans to retire. “I’m excited to announce what’s next soon,” Copperfield teased in his Thursday statement. “It’s the largest project I’ve ever tackled, and the most challenging, too.”

The performer further claimed to have performed to more than 7 million people “from nearly every country on earth” during his lengthy residency in Las Vegas.

In his career, Copperfield has won an Emmy Award, and was the first living illusionist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He announced a planned illusion that would “make the moon disappear” in 2023. It has yet to take place.