Grammy-Winning Jazz Musician Chuck Mangione Dies at 84

1
Hulk Hogan’s Estranged Daughter Brooke Hogan Reveals Touching Final Call
FAMILY MATTERS
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 4:03PM EDT 
Brooke and Hulk Hogan.
Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Brooke Hogan, 37, Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter, says she got to tell him that she loved him in their final call before his death on Thursday. The last time she had spoken to him was in 2023, two weeks before his marriage to Sky Daily. On the phone call, Brooke told her father she loved him and expressed concern that he was overworking himself at the cost of his health, TMZ reports. Brooke had a complicated relationship with the wrestling icon. From 2005 to 2007, she starred in Hogan’s reality show, Hogan Knows Best, and was portrayed as a teenager struggling to break free from the watchful eye of her overprotective father as she attempted to launch a singing career. The show ended mired in controversy when Brooke’s mother, Linda Hogan, alleged Hulk cheated on her with Brooke’s friend. Brooke’s spinoff show, Brooke Knows Best, survived for only two seasons. In 2007, Brooke defended Hulk when he was fired from the WWE after a surreptitiously recorded sex tape publicized Hulk’s racist comments about Brooke sleeping with a Black man. Brooke’s husband Steven Olesky allegedly tried to mend Brooke and Hulk’s relationship, reaching out to Hulk after Brooke’s gave birth to twins, Oliver and Molly, in January. Hulk allegedly responded callously and never met Brooke’s children.

2
Nicole Kidman Leaves Husband Keith Urban Out of Portuguese Residency Application
ADEUS, KEITH?
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 11:59AM EDT 
Nicole Kidman
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has been enjoying time in Lisbon, and it looks like she plans to stay a while. Portuguese outlet SIC Notícias reported that the Big Little Lies star has submitted residency paperwork to the country’s Agency for Integration, Migration, and Asylum. However, she seemed to leave out a key detail: her husband, country music singer Keith Urban. According to a source who spoke to the New York Post, the crooner was left off the application because he is currently on tour in the U.S.—with two shows in California this week—and Portuguese law requires applicants to be physically present to apply for a visa. Kidman and Urban already own a home in Parque das Nações, a hip waterfront neighborhood in Lisbon, but they are now eyeing a property in a ritzy gated community 80 miles south of the capital. The luxurious Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club is the site of 300 soon-to-be-built properties, and a legion of prominent personalities has been associated with the development, including George and Amal Clooney as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, has lived in the area since 2022.

3
Parker Posey Campaigns for ‘Friends’ Icon to Star in Next ‘White Lotus’ Season
THAT’S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 10:50AM EDT 
Parker Posey attends the HBO's 'The White Lotus' FYC Screening & Panel at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles.
Parker Posey attends the HBO's 'The White Lotus' FYC Screening & Panel at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles. Araya Doheny/Getty Images for HBO

The White Lotus star Parker Posey already has a new actress in mind for the newest season of the dark comedy. In a recent conversation with Variety’s Actors on Actors, a talk show that brings two stars together for intimate conversations on their craft, Posey sat down with former Clockwatchers co-star Lisa Kudrow to discuss their 30-year-long careers on-screen. When the talk shifted to Posey’s experience working on The White Lotus with creator Mike White, Posey asked Kudrow if she would ever consider entering The White Lotus world. “Work with Mike White? Yes. I love Mike White. I’ve hung out with him at a party,” Kudrow said. “He’s social. And Brad’s Status was my favorite movie that year. I emailed him to let him know, because I had to—it was so good, I had to. I don’t do that a lot.” After the Friends icon expressed her enthusiasm for the director, Posey advocated for her presence on the show’s upcoming season. “If there’s a big enough TikTok campaign, then it’ll happen,” Posey said. “Because that’s how it works. No, it doesn’t,” Kudrow joked back. The two stars first worked together on the 1997 indie comedy called Clockwatchers, which also starred Toni Collette and Alanna Ubach as temporary office staffers in a office complex.

4
‘Crocodile Dundee’ Star, 85, Reveals Touching Final Wish He Put in His Will
HOGAN’S HOMECOMING
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 2:49PM EDT 
Paul Hogan.
Don Arnold/WireImage

Australian legend Paul Hogan may be an uncommonly active octogenarian, but the 85-year-old actor revealed in a recent interview that he still has plans for what will happen to him after he dies. In an interview with Australia’s Channel Seven, Hogan said that he wants his ashes to be scattered at the iconic Harbour Bridge in Sydney. The bridge isn’t just an Australian landmark, it’s also a place of great personal significance for the actor: he worked as a rigger on the bridge. While working there in 1971, he had the idea to go on an Australian amateur talent show and ridicule the judges—the gambit that gave him his start in show business. Hogan went on to star in Crocodile Dundee, the highest-grossing Australian film in history. Hogan would later marry his Dundee co-star, American actress Linda Kozlowski, in a marriage that lasted from 1990 to 2014. The pair share a son named Chance, 27. Hogan now lives in Los Angeles, though he returns to Australia often and has spoken about his desire to move home but has said he wants to remain close to his son. He told Channel Seven that the reason he was recently seen being pushed around in a wheelchair is that he injured his knee skateboarding—an injury perfectly in character for the man many remember as adventurer Mick Dundee.

5

Grammy-Winning Jazz Musician Chuck Mangione Dies at 84

TRAILBLAZER
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 07.24.25 3:20PM EDT 
Chuck Mangione
Fred Prouser/REUTERS

Jazz musician Chuck Mangione, whose 1978 instrumental single “Feels So Good” was a Billboard top ten hit and brought him international fame, died Tuesday at age 84. News outlets in Rochester, New York, where Mangione was born and died, reported his passing. The flugelhorn player and trumpeter, whose parents were steeped in jazz, saw his solo career take off in 1970 with Friends & Love… A Chuck Mangione Concert. Mangione’s output was prolific throughout the next two decades, releasing 21 albums in that span. His 1975 song “Chase the Clouds Away” was used at the following year’s Summer Olympics, and in 1980 Mangione wrote and performed “Give It All You Got,” the theme for that year’s Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. Mangione’s 1978 single “Feels So Good,” adapted from the 1977 album of the same name, received a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year. Mangione won two Grammys: one in 1977 for Best Instrumental Composition for “Bellavia,” and in 1979 for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for The Children of Sanchez. Mangione later crossed over into television, appearing on Magnum, P.I. and The Elephant Show. He also had a recurring role as a fictionalized version of himself on the animated series King of the Hill.

6
‘The Truman Show’ Actor Dead at 79
REST IN PEACE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 3:00PM EDT 
Joe Minjares owned and renovated the Parkway Theater next door to Pepitos, which the family owned for 46 years starting in 1971.
Joe Minjares owned and renovated the Parkway Theater next door to Pepitos, which the family owned for 46 years starting in 1971. Marlin Levison/Star Tribune via Getty Images

An actor who starred in iconic films like The Truman Show died Monday after being hospitalized for pnuemonia. Joe Minjares, who played the bartender on The Truman Show, began his acting career in the 1988 Patti Rocks. Minjares battled pulmonary fibrosis since 2011, according to a local Minnesota news outlet. He eventually received a lung transplant in 2017. Before acting, Minjares served in the military for the U.S. Army intelligence corps from 1964 to 1968. During his acting career, he starred in Nothing to Lose, Virus, and the 2011 film Thin Ice. In 1971, Minjares also became a restaurant owner after purchasing a Colonial Inn with his wife, Sue, and flipping it into a popular Tex-Mex food joint called Pepitos Mexican Grill. Tributes from other comics poured in following his death, highlighting his accomplishments including catching the eye of Jerry Seinfeld. “We lost a true legend of Minnesota comedy this week, with the passing of Joe Minjares,” MN Comedy wrote in tribute.

7
Hollywood Nepo Baby Pulled From Magazine Cover
FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 11:35AM EDT 
Kyle Chandler’s daughter refused to work with with "Variety" for its cover story on her upcoming show.
Kyle Chandler’s daughter refused to work with with "Variety" for its cover story on her upcoming show. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kyle Chandler’s daughter was notably absent from Variety’s cover story Wednesday after refusing to comply with the magazine’s rules. The 29-year-old nepo baby, Sydney Chandler, was set to appear on the cover of Variety for her breakout role in FX’s upcoming sci-fi series Alien: Earth, but repeatedly cancelled on the magazine. According to Variety, Chandler’s reps said that she didn’t want to participate in the magazine’s customary video interview, stating that she was unwilling to play a game of “How Well Do They Know Each Other?” with “two older men.” The “older men” in question were her co-star Timothy Olyphant, 57, and show creator Noah Hawley, 58. The actress kept on changing her mind until the morning of the shoot, ultimately deciding that she wouldn’t do it. “I’m just a private person,” she later told Variety in a phone interview. “I’m new to press—it’s a bit out of my comfort zone,” she said, noting that she was simply setting boundaries. Hawley, the show’s creator, said that he was “disappointed that my female-centric show, based on a female-facing franchise, does not have my lead actress on the cover.” “It felt awkward to be there with Tim without her,” he said.

8
Michelle Obama Artist Pulls Show Over Trump Censorship Threats
OUT OF THE PICTURE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 2:23PM EDT 
Girls taking a selfie in front of Sherald's portrait of Michelle Obama.
The Washington Post via Getty Images

Amy Sherald, the artist who painted the viral 2018 portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama, has withdrawn her upcoming show at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, citing political censorship. According to The New York Times, the Washington D.C. gallery told Sherald they were considering removing a painting of hers titled “Trans Forming Liberty,” which depicts the Statue of Liberty as a transgender woman, to avoid the wrath of President Donald Trump, who targeted the institution with a March executive order that ordered the museums decline to fund exhibits that “degrade shared American values.” In a statement Sherald sent to the secretary of the Smithsonian on Wednesday, she wrote that “it has become clear that the conditions no longer support the integrity of the work as conceived.” Sherald told The New York Times that she “cannot in good conscience comply with a culture of censorship, especially when it targets vulnerable communities.” In a statement to The New York Times, the Smithsonian wrote that while they “understand” Sherald’s decision, they are “disappointed that Smithsonian audiences will not have an opportunity to experience ‘American Sublime.’” Sherald’s show, “American Sublime,” would have been the Smithsonian gallery’s first exhibit by a Black contemporary artist.

9
MyPillow CEO Won’t Have to Pay Winner of His $5M Election Conspiracy Challenge
SMALL VICTORY
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 1:45PM EDT 
Mike Lindell
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at a "Keep Iowa Great" press conference in 2020. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Embattled MyPillow founder Mike Lindell will not have to cough up the promised $5 million prize for his ill-fated “Prove Mike Wrong” challenge, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday. In 2021, Lindell offered the hefty reward to anyone who could disprove his claim that Chinese interference caused Joe Biden to win the 2020 election. When software developer Robert Zeidman entered the challenge with a 15-page dossier he said would prove Lindell’s “evidence” was faulty, he was told by contest judges that his entry provided insufficient proof. Zeidman later sued Lindell over the decision. In 2023, an arbitration panel ruled that Zeidman should have been the challenge’s rightful winner, as his dossier had successfully disproven Lindell’s election claims. Although the panel ordered Lindell to pay Zeidman the $5 million reward, that ruling was overturned Wednesday by the appeals court, which ruled that the rules of Lindell’s contest were too broad to declare Zeidman the unequivocal winner. The news will come as a relief to Lindell, whose last several years have been fraught with lawsuits. Just last month, a judge ordered the longtime election denier to pay $2.3 million to a former Dominion Voting Systems employee who successfully sued him for defamation.

10
Al Pacino, 85, Rejected Star 32 Years Younger Than Him Before Dating an Even Younger Woman
‘AW, HONEY, NOOOO’
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 10:59AM EDT 
Al Pacino
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

When Winona Ryder was 22, Scarface star Al Pacino, then 54, gently rejected her romantic advances. It was 1996, and Ryder, a rising Hollywood star, had taken a role in Pacino’s meta-documentary on a production of Richard III. As a fellow coffee addict, Pacino would whisk the starlet to cafés all around New York. One day, when Pacino dropped her off at her residence, Ryder confessed to her crush. “I love you, you know, I really am completely in love with you,” she remembers telling him. “Aw, honey, noooo,” he said, brushing her hand, Ryder recalled to Elle UK. The irony hit a decade later, when Ryder met Pacino’s girlfriend, actress Lucila Solá, who was four years her junior. Pacino, now 85, is no stranger to age-gap relationships. His most recent girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is 31 years old. In 2020, Pacino split with Meital Dohan, 43, because Dohan found it “hard to be with a man so old,” she told People. Ryder, now 53, found love with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2011. But Ryder still keeps in touch with Pacino: “I still play poker with him sometimes. It’s the best.”

