Grammy-Winning Pop Singer, 46, Retires Amid Vicious Body-Shaming Attacks
ALL GOOD THINGS
Grammy-winning artist Nelly Furtado is calling it quits on her singing career after 25 years. The Maneater songstress announced her decision in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, which coincided with the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Whoa, Nelly!. “I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavors that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life,” the 46-year-old wrote. The decision comes amid a wave of vicious body-shaming comments directed at the singer, who returned to the spotlight in 2024 following a seven-year hiatus. In January, Furtado posted a photo of herself in a bikini to Instagram and urged her followers to have a “body neutral 2025,” adding that since her return, she “became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within.” In her latest post, Furtado thanked her fans and everyone who helped make her “pop dreams come true,” writing that “I’ll identify as a songwriter forever.” The Canadian singer-songwriter ends her career having sold more than 45 million records.