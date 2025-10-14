Cheat Sheet
1
Amateur Treasure Hunter to Become Millionaire After Finding 500-Year-Old Royal Pendant
PAY DIRT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.14.25 12:06PM EDT 
500-Year-Old Royal Pendant Sells For $4.6 Million After Discovery by Amateur Metal Detectorist
500-Year-Old Royal Pendant Sells For $4.6 Million After Discovery by Amateur Metal Detectorist British Museum

A 500-year-old pendant commissioned by King Henry VIII is set to sell for more than $4 million after being discovered in a field by a man with a metal detector. The Tudor Heart, as it is now known, was found in 2019 by cafe owner Charlie Clarke in the U.K., who is set to become a millionaire when it goes up for auction next month. The artifact, a 24-karat gold pendant inscribed with the letters ‘H’ and ‘K,’ is believed to have been created in 1518 to commemorate the betrothal of King Henry and his first wife, Catherine of Aragon’s daughter, Princess Mary, to the French heir apparent. “We have absolutely nothing of this complexity or type surviving from Henry VIII’s early reign,” curator Rachel King told The Art Newspaper, who said the item was likely gifted to someone of high status, like a “son of a knight or a baron or above”. Clarke previously told The Guardian his “once in 30 lifetimes” find caused him to “shriek like a schoolgirl,” adding “When you see that color then that is what you are there for as a metal detectorist.” The British Museum is currently seeking funds to purchase the pendant on behalf of the U.K. before it goes up for auction to a private collector.

Read it at The Art Newspaper

2

Grammy-Winning R&B Singer D’Angelo Dies Aged 51

LEGEND LOST
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.14.25 12:59PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: D'Angelo performs at The Apollo Theater on February 27, 2021 in New York City.
Shahar Azran/Shahar Azran/Getty Images

Legendary R&B singer D’Angelo has died at 51 from pancreatic cancer Tuesday morning. Sources close to his family and former manager Kedar Massenberg told TMZ the singer died after privately battling the disease. Born Michael Eugene Archer in South Richmond, Virginia, the singer amassed four Grammys over the span of his 34-year music career, cementing his legacy as a luminary of the neo-soul genre. In 1995, he released hit debut album Brown Sugar. D’Angelo launched his second album Voodoo in 2000, which included his emblematic single “Untitled (How Does It Feel).” Both Voodoo and “Untitled” earned a Grammy for best R&B album and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, respectively. Throughout his career, D’Angelo collaborated with the likes of Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Angie Stone, and Jay Z. In 2014, he released his third studio album, Black Messiah, which earned critical acclaim. GQ labeled the singer “the next Marvin Gaye” that same year. Tributes have already begun to pour in for the late musician. Rapper Tyler the Creator posted a photo of D’Angelo, leaving the caption blank. DJ Premier wrote on X, “we have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D’ Love you KING.” The singer is survived by two sons and a daughter. The mother of his first son was singer Angie Stone who tragically died on March 1 at the age. of 63 in a car accident.

Read it at TMZ

3
Married Couple in Fiery Small Plane Crash Identified
‘TOUCHED COUNTLESS LIVES’
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 10.14.25 12:12PM EDT 
Thomas and Agatha Perkins, who died when when their TBM 700 crashed in the middle of a busy highway in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, during Monday’s morning rush.
Meghan Sepe/Facebook

Authorities have named a husband and wife as the two people killed when a TBM 700 plane crashed in the middle of a busy highway in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, during Monday’s morning rush. Thomas Perkins, 68, and his wife, Agatha, 66—both of Middletown, Rhode Island—were pronounced dead at the scene, before being identified Tuesday by the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. In a Facebook tribute, their devastated community described “a beloved couple whose kindness, generosity and spirit touched countless lives.” The single-engine Socata TBM 700 slammed into the Interstate 195 median around 8:15 a.m. and burst into flames, police said, injuring a motorist in a nearby sedan. Thomas—who was a partner in Middletown-based construction firm Kirby Perkins, and had a pilot’s license—and Agatha, a personal trainer and yoga instructor, had departed New Bedford Regional Airport and were headed to Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to the New York Post. The NTSB and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Forecasters had warned of rain and low visibility from an approaching nor’easter at the time. The left-most eastbound lane remained closed for hours as crews worked the scene. The motorist’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening by local authorities.

Read it at New York Post

4
Mel Gibson Has Found His New Jesus and Mary Magdalene
WHAT JESUS DID NEXT
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.14.25 12:49PM EDT 
Image of Jaakko Ohtonen and Mariela Garriga.
Karwai Tang/Wire Image & Netflix

The renowned The Passion of the Christ’s sequel has an entirely new cast. Director Mel Gibson has re-cast Jesus and Mary Magdalene for The Resurrection of the Christ, the follow-up to 2004’s The Passion of the Christ. The shooting for the film started last week at Rome’s Cinecittà studios. Gibson’s first installment was shot more than 20 years ago. The first film was hugely successful, becoming one of the largest-grossing independent films of all time with a worldwide box office of $610 million. The upcoming film’s plot transitions from the first film’s coverage of the 12 hours before Christ’s crucifixion; to the aftermath taking place three days after the event. A source told Variety, “They would have had to do all this CGI stuff... de-aging and all that” “that would have been very costly.” The role of Jesus has now been given to Jaakko Ohtonen, replacing the original star Jim Caviezel. Mary Magdalene, who was played by Monica Bellucci in the first film, will be portrayed by Cuban actress, Mariela Garriga. The Resurrection of the Christ will be told in two films, the first part is set to be released on Good Friday in 2027.

Read it at Variety

5
Woman, 23, Dies in ‘Freak Accident’ While Leaving Festival
TRAGIC LOSS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.14.25 10:36AM EDT 
Woman, 23, Dies in ‘Freak Accident’ While Leaving Festival
Woman, 23, Dies in ‘Freak Accident’ While Leaving Festival GoFundMe

A 23-year-old woman was killed in a “freak accident” at a festival after she was struck by a piece of falling debris whilst fleeing intense weather conditions at a festival in Utah. Ava Ahlander was attending the Redwest Music Festival in Salt Lake City when it was called off due to adverse weather, causing her and her friends to seek shelter in her car. As she exited the car, Ahlander was struck in the face by a plank of wood ripped from a piece of nearby scaffolding, crushing both her and the vehicle. First responders were able to revive her at the scene briefly and rushed Ahlander to the hospital, but her injuries proved to be critical, and she was taken off life support shortly after her family said their goodbyes. “Ava was an absolute delight of a human being. Everyone loved her. She had the best smile,” her uncle wrote in a tribute on Facebook. Ava was a beautiful soul whose kindness, warmth, and adventurous spirit touched everyone around her,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe to help with medical and funeral expenses. “Even in her passing, Ava continues to give the gift of life to others as an organ donor—a final act of generosity that truly reflects her caring nature and desire to help those in need.”

Read it at New York Post

6
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Mansion Takes Price Hit: ‘Not Famous in a Good Way’
HAUNTED HOUSE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.14.25 11:43AM EDT 
NEW YORK CITY, NY - MARCH 15: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City.
Patrick McMullan/Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s New Hampshire mansion has plummeted in price as it struggles to sell. Originally priced for $2.5 million in July, the Bradford property was reduced by $130,000 to $2.37 million despite the luxury mansion boasting 156 acres and a lake view. “It’s not famous in a good way,” real estate agent Cara Ameer told Realtor.com. “The backstory may be enough to quash any interest from a buyer, let alone not wanting to give their money to Maxwell or anyone connected to her by buying the home.” As the partner of the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the pair’s sordid reputation has extended to their property, with Ameer suggesting that potential buyers may “feel morally opposed‚" to purchasing from the convicted criminals. Despite the reduced price, the current listing will still generate a profit of $1 million for the seller. The listing describes the property as “one of the most remarkable homes on the market,” omitting Maxwell as the prior homeowner. Maxwell, 63, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually exploiting and abusing minor girls alongside Epstein.

Read it at Raw Story

7
Gym Bros Warned About Dangerous Levels of Lead in Protein Powders
PUMPING IRON
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.14.25 12:46PM EDT 
03 November 2019, Bavaria, Ebing: ILLUSTRATION - A man mixes protein powder into his shaker (posed scene) after training. (to dpa story: "More beautiful than Adonis - Men and the muscle craze") Photo: Nicolas Armer/dpa (Photo by Nicolas Armer/picture alliance via Getty Images)
03 November 2019, Bavaria, Ebing: ILLUSTRATION - A man mixes protein powder into his shaker (posed scene) after training. (to dpa story: "More beautiful than Adonis - Men and the muscle craze") Photo: Nicolas Armer/dpa (Photo by Nicolas Armer/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

An investigation into protein shakes has found them to contain dangerously unsafe levels of lead and other toxic heavy metals, Consumer Reports revealed on Tuesday. More than two-thirds of the 23 powders and shakes analyzed by the agency were found to contain more lead in a single serving than the 0.5 micrograms experts consider safe for human consumption. Researchers said plant-based proteins contain nine times more lead than dairy products such as whey. The report specifically flagged Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer and Huel’s Black Edition as “products to avoid” due to their high lead content. Huel defended its products with a statement on Tuesday, saying they “fully comply with international food safety regulations” and that the reported lead level “is well within internationally recognized safety limits.” Naked Nutrition, meanwhile, said its products were reliably sourced from “select suppliers,” but admitted they had requested a third-party test. Five products also contained dangerously high levels of cadmium and arsenic, which are considered human carcinogens by the EPA. “No one should have to worry that their protein shake could expose them to dangerous levels of lead,” said Consumer Reports director Brian Ronholm. “It’s time for the FDA to protect the public and hold industry accountable by setting strong limits on lead in protein powders and shakes.”

8
Keanu Reeves and Longtime Girlfriend Address Marriage Rumors
‘THANK YOU TO EVERYONE’
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.14.25 11:09AM EDT 
Published 10.14.25 11:04AM EDT 
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at premiere of Good Fortune.
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at premiere of Good Fortune. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Keanu Reeves addressed rumors that he and his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, have married. The couple has been together since 2017; however, they officially made their relationship public in November 2019 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The two have had a longstanding relationship, meeting at a dinner party in 2009 and going on to collaborate on their first published book, Shadows in 2011. The Matrix alum, 61, spoke to E! News at the premiere of his new movie Good Fortune on Monday: “We’ve been going out for a long time.” Last year, a source told People that “This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in.” Grant, a visual artist, took to Instagram to clear up rumors about the couple’s relationship status. Grant’s caption recognized the rumors of the couple’s alleged marriage as “fake news.” “Thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married,” her caption read. A representative of the actor told People, “It is not true. They are not married.”

Read it at People

9
NATO Chief Roasts Putin‘s ‘Broken’ Submarine ‘Limping Home’
SUBSTANDARD
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.14.25 11:13AM EDT 
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 22, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. Alexander Kazakov/Via Reuters

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has casually blasted President Vladimir Putin’s naval fleet amid reports a Kremlin submarine is currently making its way across the Mediterranean at a glacial pace. “[A] lone and broken Russian submarine limping home,” as Rutte described the vessel, known as the Novorossiysk and which has made the trip mostly at surface level, suggesting a problem with its systems. “Now, in effect, there is hardly any Russian naval presence in the Mediterranean left,” Rutte added. Commander Arlo Abrahamson, a spokesperson for the alliance’s Maritime Command, confirmed the vessel has surfaced “numerous times” since turning back off the coast of Western Europe. “Allies have been keeping a close watch on this submarine during its transit,” he added in a statement Monday, with those efforts reported to have involved around a dozen warships dispatched from six alliance countries. Russia’s naval presence in the region has faced increasing obstacles over the past few years, following the ouster of Moscow-allied Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in 2024 and a series of costly military defeats in the Black Sea amid Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Read it at Business Insider

10
Instagram Announces Plan to Limit Content Teen Users Can See
SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 10.14.25 10:26AM EDT 
BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 09: In this photo illustration 12-year-boy looks at his phone on February 9, 2025 in Bath, England. Recently the Australian Senate passed a law to ban children under 16 from having social media accounts and social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram potentially being be fined for preventing children younger than 16 from having social media accounts. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images)
Anna Barclay/Getty Images

Instagram will begin limiting what teenage users can see on the platform using the movie industry’s PG-13 standard, the company announced Tuesday, marking its most sweeping attempt yet to shield minors from explicit or inappropriate material. The Meta-owned app said the new policy—set to roll out by the end of the year—will also extend to its artificial intelligence chatbots, which are under investigation by lawmakers for engaging in sexually suggestive conversations with children. “Our North Star in the teen experience is parents,” said Max Eulenstein, Instagram’s head of product management. “That’s what led to this development and why we focused on the PG-13 standard.” Under the changes, teen users will be restricted from viewing or searching for mature content, interacting with certain accounts, or receiving nudity recommendations. Parents will also gain access to a new “Limited Content” mode, which applies stricter filters than the PG-13 threshold. The update follows mounting legal and political pressure on Meta over its handling of child safety. Lawmakers have accused the company of designing addictive products that harm young users, and Meta faces multiple lawsuits from parents and state attorneys general alleging negligence. Instagram said the new system will use A.I. moderation and parent rating panels modeled after the Motion Picture Association’s film classification process.

Read it at New York Times

