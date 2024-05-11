Grammy-Winning Rocker and Beauty Queen Wife Split After 18 Years
WEATHERED
Creed frontman Scott Stapp and his wife Jaclyn are reportedly set to divorce after 18 years of marriage. TMZ was first to report that Jaclyn quietly filed for divorce last year. “Out of respect for their family, Scott intends to navigate this difficult time privately,” a rep for the rocker told People magazine. The rocker, 50, and Jaclyn, 43, have three children together—daughter Milan, 17, and sons Daniel, 13, and Anthony, 6, while Stapp is also dad to son Jagger, 25, with ex-wife Hillaree Burns. The pair signed up for the reality TV show Couples Therapy in 2015 after Stapp suffered a very public breakdown the year prior as he fought intense addiction issues and was placed on a 5150 psych hold. Jaclyn, who was crowned Mrs Florida America in 2008 and Miss New York USA in 2004, previously filed for divorce in 2014 and 2022, but called it off both times.