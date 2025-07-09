Grammy-Winning Singer Announces Pregnancy

Tori Kelly is pregnant, and the pop star made her announcement in her signature style on Wednesday: by singing it. A one-minute-long video Kelly, 32, released to People shows the pop star dancing along a beach with her husband André Murillo, 35, playing over a catchy melody that will be released in her next project. “I’m ready for what comes next / Let’s make a baby,” she sings at the end of the video. Kelly was one of the first artists (after Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood) to use an iconic run on American Idol to achieve chart-topping stardom—even though she was eliminated in the semifinals of Season 9. Her debut album, Unbreakable Smile, dropped in 2015 and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Her second album, Hiding Place, won Best Gospel Album at the 61st Grammys, where she also took home the award for Best Gospel Performance for her song “Never Alone.” Most recently, the powerhouse vocalist has joined Ed Sheeran’s world tour in a reprisal of the partnership that yielded the acclaimed 2016 ballad “I Was Made For Loving You.” She married Murillo, a German-born former pro basketball player, in 2018. This will be the couple’s first child.