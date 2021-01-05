Grammys Ceremony Postponed Until March
*SAD TROMBONE*
Add the 2021 Grammys ceremony to the list of events postponed due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, Rolling Stone reported that multiple sources have confirmed the Recording Academy is moving its annual fête from Jan. 31, as originally scheduled, and eyeing March for the new date.
A representative for the Recording Academy did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Rolling Stone reports that it’s unclear if Daily Show host Trevor Noah will still host the ceremony. Per Variety, a combination of travel and health concerns ultimately led to the decision. The outlet also notes that plans for the ceremony have been unclear for months. Interim Grammy chief Harvey Mason, Jr., initially told the publication last year that the event would take place, as usual, in Los Angeles’ Staples Center, with a limited or no audience—much like last year’s Emmys ceremony. Recently, however, he said the show would be held in the Downtown Los Angeles area, allowing for performances across multiple venues. Plans for the possible March ceremony, or a specific date, remain unclear.