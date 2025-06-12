Grammys Make Big Change to Country Categories After Beyoncé’s Win

Cheat Sheet
1
MAGA Hat-Wearing Republicans Rout Dems in Congressional Baseball Game
SUPERMAJORITY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.12.25 9:51AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) pitches during the annual Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. The annual game that began in 1901, features Republican congressional members vs Democratic congressional members and raises money for charity. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) pitches during the annual Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. The annual game that began in 1901, features Republican congressional members vs Democratic congressional members and raises money for charity. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The GOP has dominated the annual Congressional Baseball Game for the fifth year in a row, crushing the Democrats in a 13-2 rout at Washington’s National Park on Wednesday, Donning matching red jerseys and, of course, red caps, the Republican team, led by Florida Rep. Greg Stuebe, pitched five innings with seven strikeouts while allowing just two runs from their opponents. The Democrats threatened early, loading the bases in the first inning, but Texas Rep. August Pfluger made a game-changing diving stop at third base to end the rally, in a play that quickly went viral. The GOP then broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning, stretching their lead to 10-2. Indiana Rep. Marlin Stutzman added a two-run double in the fifth, celebrating with a Trump-style dance, while Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst made history as the first woman to play, scoring a run in the sixth. Democrats struggled defensively, with California Rep. Pete Aguilar giving up 13 runs in six innings. The loss extends a lopsided trend which has seen Republicans win five straight games with four blowouts in a row, including last year’s 31-11 rout. Prior to their winning run, the Democrats had won the last 10 out of 11 games. The game raised a record-breaking $2.75 million for charity.

2
‘Blazing Saddles’ Comedian Has Died at 90
IMPROV KING
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.12.25 1:12PM EDT 
Beans Morocco
Beans Morocco Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/ABC

Beans Morocco, the hilarious actor known for a range of comedies like Blazing Saddles, Used Cars, and Eating Raoul, has died at 90. Morocco, who also starred in a number of television episodes like Mork & Mindy, The Bob Newhart Show, and Growing Pains, carved out a legacy as an improvisation comic and committed actor throughout his life. Morocco died in Bakersfield, California on May 29. His friend Ryan Wise told The Hollywood Reporter that Morocco “was always performing—always entertaining—and he made everyone feel good." His final role was playing an ex-con in the 2024 comedy Killing Cookie, which Wise wrote and directed. Morocco was born Daniel Ernest Barrows in Ohio in 1934. He got his start in the entertainment industry as a member of the famed San Francisco improv group The Committee, which taught iconic performers like Robin Williams. There, he performed alongside the likes of Howard Hesseman, Carl Gottlieb, Peter Bonerz, and Alan Myerson. His film debut was in Billy Jack, a 1971 classic. Since then, he has amassed almost 100 credits as an actor and played in some of the most famous movies of the 80s and 90s. Along with his acting career, he was a former U.S. Navy pilot, local theater actor, and dressed as Santa for kids in his town. He was even elected honorary mayor of Pine Mountain Club, California, where he lived. “Unfortunately, he was quickly impeached… and convinced everyone to storm the gazebo. That was the joke he used to tell,” said Wise.

3
Conman Scored 120 Free Flights After Posing as Member of Cabin Crew
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.12.25 1:15PM EDT 
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 01: Flight attendants serve refreshments on a Delta Airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 01: Flight attendants serve refreshments on a Delta Airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

A Florida man who posed as a flight attendant for four different airlines in order to obtain 120 free flights has been convicted of fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida announced Tuesday. Tiron Alexander, 35, was found guilty of wire fraud and entering secure airport areas under false pretenses. Prosecutors revealed that between 2018 and 2024, Alexander exploited airline employee travel benefits by submitting fake credentials, including falsified badge numbers and employment details, to book free flights. Alexander flew 34 times with one carrier alone, using roughly 30 different badge numbers. Although the defendant had worked for a Dallas-based airline since 2015, he was never a pilot or flight attendant. Alexander’s sentencing is set for August 25. According to the indictment, he faces up to 20 years in prison plus an additional 10 years for entering secure airport areas under false pretences. His public defenders have not commented on the case.

4

Grammys Make Big Change to Country Categories After Beyoncé’s Win

WHO RUN THE WORLD?
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 06.12.25 1:14PM EDT 
Singer Beyonce waves as she attends a campaign rally of Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 25, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The Recording Academy is switching up its Country Album category after Beyoncé became the first Black artist to win Best Country Album at the 67th Academy Awards in February for Cowboy Carter, her first full-album foray into the genre, which also won her Album of the Year. According to Variety, the Academy announced that the 68th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 1, 2026, where the Best Country Album category will now be split into two. “The existing Best Country Album Category has been renamed Best Contemporary Country Album, and a new Category, Best Traditional Country Album, has been added,” per the announcement. The critical and commercial success of the Cowboy Carter created tension for some majority-white country music entities, and the album was totally snubbed by the Country Music Awards. The Recording Academy last added major categories to its Awards in 2023: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

5
Fox Cancels Hit TV Show After Four Seasons Following Death of Star
CLEANING HOUSE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.12.25 11:44AM EDT 
Scene from The Cleaning Lady
FOX/Getty Images

The Cleaning Lady has been canceled after four seasons, following the death of lead star Adan Canto. The actor died of appendix cancer in Jan. 2024 at the age of 42, shortly before the Season 3 premiere. His passing forced a massive pivot from the show’s original storyline, in which Canto’s character, mobster Arman Morales, recruits Cambodian-Filipino surgeon Thony (played by Daredevil star Élodie Yung) as a crime scene cleaner, after her U.S. visa expires. Fox pulled the plug on the series—which first aired in 2022—after it suffered steadily declining ratings, dropping from around 3 million viewers in its early seasons to just 1 million by the fourth, according to The U.S. Sun. However, Season 4 actually saw an uptick from Season 3, with every episode except one attracting more than 1 million viewers, TV Insider reported. With the show now off the air, fans are understandably frustrated by the story’s unresolved threads—especially a new romantic relationship involving Thony that never got to fully develop. “I’m so upset!!,” a fan wrote on X. “#Thecleaninglady did so well rebounding after the tragic death of Adan Canto. There was still so much story left to tell. Such a shame.”

6
CIA Unseals Classified Documents About RFK Assassination
OUT IN THE OPEN
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.12.25 12:27PM EDT 
Robert F. Kennedy
Senator Robert F. Kennedy announces his candidacy for the Presidency of the United States in the Senate Caucus room in March 1968 Bettmann Archive

The CIA has released nearly 1,500 pages of previously classified files about the life and death of Robert F. Kennedy. A senator from New York and former U.S. Attorney General, Kennedy was fatally shot in Los Angeles while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1968. The 54 newly unsealed documents contain information about his assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, including a psychological profile, memos about the investigation, and a handwritten note from Sirhan that reads, “RFK must fall.” Now 81, Sirhan is serving a life sentence in California for the murder. Also included in the documents is new information about Kennedy’s 1955 trip to the Soviet Union, during which he served as a “voluntary informant” for the CIA, which the agency today called a reflection of Kennedy’s “patriotic commitment to serve his country.” This was the third batch of documents about Kennedy’s assassination to go public this year after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January demanding the release of files related to several political assassinations, including John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. In a press release this morning, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called the release of documents about his father’s murder a “necessary step toward restoring trust in American government.”

7
Elon Musk Trolled by Literal Hole in the Ground for Groveling Trump Apology
NOT YOUR FAULT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 06.12.25 12:21PM EDT 
Elon Musk
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Elon Musk has been sensationally trolled by the San Andreas Fault. The unofficial X page of the 800-mile fault line that runs through California invoked the billionaire businessman when apologizing to its online nemesis, a parody account of Mount St. Helens, the active stratovolcano in Washington state. “I regret some of my posts about @MtStHelensWA last week. They went too far," a post on the profile, followed by nearly 30,000 people, reads. It comes after Musk made a groveling online apology to President Donald Trump after a jaw-dropping meltdown last week in which he accused Trump of being in the Epstein files. Musk, who pumped more than $250 million into the president’s 2024 campaign, wrote: “Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced billionaire sex offender, died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting federal sex trafficking charges. Musk deleted some of his attacks and wrote Wednesday: “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.”

8
Jordan Rodgers Has No Idea Who His Brother’s New Wife Is
FAMILY FEUD
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.12.25 11:31AM EDT 
Rodgers brothers
Rodgers brothers Getty

Fans were surprised when Aaron Rodgers’ told reporters this week that he’s been married “a couple months”—but nobody was as shocked as his own brother. Jordan Rodgers, the younger brother of the new Steelers’ quarterback, is so estranged from Rodgers that he didn’t even really know anything about Brittani, Rodgers’ new bride. The Daily Mail reported that not only did Jordan and his wife, JoJo Fletcher, not go to the wedding, they pretty much knew nothing about about Rodgers’ newest lover. The little that they did know, they learned secondhand from the Rodgers’ parents. The former NFL MVP turned heads for wearing a black ring over the last few weeks, and he finally confirmed Tuesday that he had wed his girlfriend Brittani. But Jordan and his wife, who he met on The Bachelorette, were not guests of honor on the special day—or even guests at all. The Rodgers family feud has been ongoing for quite some time now, and Rodgers didn’t show up for Jordan’s 2022 wedding either. Rodgers has opened up about his estrangement from his own family, including his other brother Luke, in his 2024 Netflix docuseries Enigma. But although he slammed Jordan for his role on The Bachelorette, calling it a “bulls--- show,” he also revealed that he’s open to reconciliation with his family. Rodgers and Brittani’s relationship has been kept fairly private, unlike his previous flings with former race car driver Danica Patrick and actresses Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley.

9
DeSantis Says Drivers Can Hit Anti-ICE Protesters With Their Cars
WRONG DESANTIS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 06.12.25 12:31PM EDT 
Published 06.12.25 12:28PM EDT 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looking exasperated during a press conference on April 10, 2025 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a new “zero tolerance” policy on ongoing protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), encouraging motorists to strike demonstrators who make them feel “threatened.” “If you’re driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety, and so if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you,” DeSantis said on The Rubin Report podcast. “You don’t have to sit there and just be a sitting duck and let the mob grab you out of your car and drag you through the streets.” DeSantis’ remarks came the day after 26-year-old Zachary Degross was arrested for threatening to “plow” through any protestors he saw gathered in Jacksonville, Florida. “You have a right to defend yourself in Florida,” DeSantis said. Protests in Los Angeles erupted last week over ICE raids in the city, prompting President Donald Trump to send in the National Guard.

Read it at The Hill

10
Florida Girl, 9, Survives Savage Shark Attack While Snorkeling
CLOSE CALL
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.12.25 11:22AM EDT 
9-year-old Leah Lendel was attacked by a shark in Boca Grande, Florida, on June 11.
9-year-old Leah Lendel was attacked by a shark in Boca Grande, Florida, on June 11. GoFundMe

A nine-year-old girl was savaged by shark while snorkeling off Boca Grande, Florida, Wednesday. According to a statement from her family obtained by Gulf Coast News, the young girl, identified as Leah Lendel, went underwater to snorkel and re-emerged screaming, her hand mostly torn off and covered in blood. Her mother, Nadia, was nearby with her two toddlers and screamed for help. Her husband swam over but Leah managed to walk to shore on her own, where a group of construction workers wrapped her hand in shirts. She was then airlifted to a Tampa hospital and underwent a six-hour surgery. Her mom explained that they “had to get arteries from her leg to the hand” and successfully got the blood flow back to her hand. “Thank God she can move her fingers,” Nadia said. Boca Grande Fire Department Chief C.W. Blosser III said that “when you get a call like that, you always hope for the best and prepare for the worst, so to speak.” Leah’s uncle, Max Derinskiy, told NBC News that Leah will need “a lot of physical therapy to hopefully get her hand functioning again.” He also started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of medical expenses.

