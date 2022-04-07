Texas Teacher Sets 12-Year-Old’s Hands on Fire as a ‘Science Experiment’

Read it at NBC DFW
A Texas teacher is under criminal investigation after putting hand sanitizer on a 12-year-old student’s hands and setting it on fire for a “science experiment” last Friday. The unidentified 37-year-old female teacher at Granbury Middle School resigned after the student suffered third-degree burns. “It looks like every class that day had a group of students volunteer to do it,” Granbury Police Lt. Russell Grizzard said. “There was also another classroom that was doing that same thing where there was no incident.” The district attorney is reviewing the matter.