Two-Year-old Shoots Mom, Sibling After Finding Handgun in Car

A toddler in Granbury, Texas, shot their mother and sibling in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday. The children were in the car when the 2-year-old apparently discovered the gun wedged between the console and seat. The tot took the weapon and managed to pull the trigger, hitting the 23-year-old mother, who was standing near the driver’s side door, in the arm and the 1-year-old sibling in the leg. The 26-year-old family patriarch had been standing outside the vehicle. The wounded were rushed to a nearby hospital where it was determined that their wounds were not life threatening.