Grand Canyon Motorboat Accident Leaves 1 Dead
Read it at Outsider
A motorboat reportedly flipped at the Bedrock Rapid in Grand Canyon National Park on Saturday afternoon, leaving one person dead and multiple people injured. The rapid is split by a rock island in the middle and, according to Go Rafting, “the current and eddy here are very swift, and the eddy is difficult to get out of.” Numerous posts online warned that going left instead of right around the island is very dangerous. Another rafting site notes, “Everyone has a horror story to tell about a poor soul who couldn't make the turn.”