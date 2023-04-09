Grand Canyon North Rim's Monster Snowdrifts Delay Opening

Read it at Associated Press
The second-highest recorded accumulated snowfall in the Grand Canyon’s history, more than 250 inches, will push back the opening of the park’s North Rim. It will now open on June 2 instead of mid-May, park officials said. With snow depths of more than 7 and a half feet, much of the area still needs to be plowed. The average snowfall for the North Rim each year is 126 inches. Images posted online by the Park Service show wild depictions of buildings buried in snow and vehicles navigating roads cutting deep into drifts.