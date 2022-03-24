Grand Jury Convened to Probe Deshaun Watson’s Alleged Ejaculation on Masseuse
NOT OUT OF THE WOODS
Two weeks after a grand jury in Harris County, Texas, declined to indict NFL star Deshaun Watson on a host of sexual assault allegations, his fate is once again up in the air. The New York Times reports that a separate grand jury will convene in a neighboring county to weigh the evidence in a tenth accusation of sexual misconduct, this time related to Watson allegedly ejaculating on a woman during a massage appointment. The Times reports that the unidentified woman’s lawyer said grand jury proceedings were likely to happen on Thursday or Friday. A heavily redacted police report said that the woman told cops that Watson “touched her with his penis and ejaculated causing semen to touch her arm and hand.” Watson’s lawyer told FOX 8 that the allegation was previously raised in one of the 22 civil suits filed against Watson. The star quarterback, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns just days ago, has claimed that any sexual acts during massage appointments were consensual.