Texans QB Deshaun Watson Escapes Charges in Alleged Sex Assault Cases
CLEARED
Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges after nearly two dozen women filed lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions, NBC Sports reports. A prosecutor in the district attorney’s office in Harris County, Texas, said that a a grand jury declined to bring charges after prosecutors presented their evidence. “We respect the grand jury's decision and ... conclude the criminal proceedings in Harris County,” said Johna Stallings, who runs the office’s division of adult sex crimes and trafficking. The case does not bring an end to the many civil suits filed against Watson by some of the accusers, though it allows Watson’s future with the Texans to be resolved; he hadn’t played with the team since March 2020, when the first case was filed. “We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” the NFL said in a statement to NBC Sports.