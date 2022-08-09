Grand Jury Declines to Indict Emmett Till’s Accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham

NO BILL

An unserved warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who accused Emmett Till of whistling at her, was recently found in a courthouse basement.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

Breaking News Intern

Bettmann/Getty

A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman whose accusation led to the lynching and brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955.

A warrant for Donham’s arrest, filed nearly 70 years ago, was found in June in a courthouse basement but, after seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, the grand jury decided there wasn’t sufficient evidence to indict her for kidnapping or manslaughter, a prosecutor announced Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The decision makes it extremely unlikely that Donham will ever face persecution for her role in Till’s death.