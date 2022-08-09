A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman whose accusation led to the lynching and brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955.

A warrant for Donham’s arrest, filed nearly 70 years ago, was found in June in a courthouse basement but, after seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, the grand jury decided there wasn’t sufficient evidence to indict her for kidnapping or manslaughter, a prosecutor announced Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The decision makes it extremely unlikely that Donham will ever face persecution for her role in Till’s death.