Grand Jury Forewoman Drops a Giant Hint in Trump Election Meddling Probe
While the forewoman of the grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia wouldn’t flat out say if Trump’s included in their list of recommended indictments, she sure implied it. “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science,” Emily Kohrs told The New York Times when asked if the jury recommended indicting the former president. “You won’t be too surprised.” Most of the grand jury’s report, released last week, was sealed and jurors were cautioned against revealing anything further. Kohrs, 30, told the Associated Press she’s a “geek about the justice system” and eagerly stepped up to be the forewoman, doing her best to be impartial. She said she found Rudy Giuliani, one of the grand jury witnesses, funny, and Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-GA) surprisingly polite. She revealed that the jury’s list of people they recommended for indictment was “not a short list” but there won’t be a “giant plot twist” if the judge decided to release that list. The grand jury doesn’t have indictment powers, leaving the final decision in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ hands. Nonetheless, Kohrs told the AP, “I fully stand by our report as our decision and our conclusion.”