Grand Jury Session on Trump Hush Money Case Delayed Again: Reports
STILL WAITING
The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s alleged role in paying hush money to a former porn star will meet on Thursday but will not consider the case, according to both NBC News and CNN. It will instead meet about a different case. Any further consideration of the hush money investigation—led by district attorney Alvin Bragg—will be pushed to next week, according to CNN. Bragg also told the grand jury to stay home on Wednesday, though the reasons for his postponements are unclear. The threat of indictment has had Trump in a social media frenzy; on Thursday morning, he took to Truth Social to fling personal attacks against Bragg, calling him an “animal.” Earlier this week, Trump called for his supporters to “take our nation back,” amid predictions of his looming indictment.