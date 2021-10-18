Grand Jury Hears Case Against Robert Durst in Wife’s Disappearance
GERIATRIC’S JURY
Prosecutors on Monday began presenting evidence to a grand jury as they seek an indictment against real-estate heir Robert Durst, all while the 78-year-old convicted murderer is on a ventilator for COVID-19. The Westchester case is concerned with the 1982 disappearance of Kathie Durst, Robert’s wife, whom he is suspected of killing in their South Salem cottage. Her body has never been found. Grand jury proceedings are confidential and a representative for District Attorney Mimi Rocah would not confirm that prosecutors have begun presenting evidence. Earlier this year, Rocah referred to Kathie Durst’s “murder.”
The grand jury news comes just days after Durst was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000. He killed Berman to silence her, it was said, as she prepared to sit down with authorities to talk about Kathie’s vanishing. Charges were never brought against Durst until 2015, when HBO documentary The Jinx caught Durst on a hot mic muttering that he “killed them all, of course.”