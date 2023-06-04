CHEAT SHEET
Grand Jury in Trump Classified Docs Case to Meet This Week, Report Says
The federal grand jury in the Justice Department’s probe of Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents is expected to meet this week after a break, according to NBC News. Citing multiple sources familiar with the investigation, NBC reports that the jury will meet in Washington after hearing evidence and witness testimony for months. Prosecutors are seeking to determine both if the former president mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House, and if he obstructed efforts by the government to get them back. The news comes after CNN reported that Trump’s legal team was unable to find a classified Pentagon document he admitted to keeping in an audio recording.