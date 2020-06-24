Grand Jury Indicts All Three Suspects in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery
A Georgia grand jury on Wednesday indicted the three men involved in the February slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on charges of malice and felony murder, prosecutors said. The Cobb County District Attorney said Wednesday a Glynn County grand jury returned an indictment with nine counts against Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William R. Bryan. The charges include four counts of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment for each of the three defendants. “I am praising God for another victory we have won. It is now time to go to trial. This case has picked up speed since the GBI got involved and a new prosecutor was assigned. I expect things to continue to move in a positive direction with the hopes of life in prison, no parole or execution,” Arbery’s aunt, Thea Brooks, told The Daily Beast after the announcement.
Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes said the jurors returned the indictment in 10 minutes after hearing about the case for an hour and a half. McMichael, 34, and his father Gregory, 64, are facing murder and aggravated assault charges, while William Bryan Jr. was charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation alleges that on Feb. 23, Gregory McMichael and his son Travis confronted Arbery while he was on a run about two miles from his home. During the confrontation, Travis McMichael shot the 25-year-old, according to authorities. “What the world is seeing today is what we've known along, which is that the murderers of Ahmaud Arbery should have been held accountable for his death immediately,” James Woodall, state president of the Georgia NAACP, said. “Now, there is even greater urgency for the two prosecutors who failed to do their job in this case to also be held accountable.”