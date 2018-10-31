A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Robert Bowers, who’s accused of killing 11 people at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue Saturday, on 44 counts—including “obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death” and use of a firearm to “commit murder.” According to the indictment, Bowers potentially faces the death penalty for the charges. U.S. Attorney Scott Brady and Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division John M. Gore have initiated the process to pursue the death penalty, but the ultimate decision rests with Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Bowers allegedly stormed the synagogue over the weekend and shouted “All Jews must die” before gunning down 11 people.