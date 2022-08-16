Former Prosecutor Indicted for Allegedly Raping Woman While She Slept
SEX CRIMES
Adam Foss, a former New York prosecutor and the founder of nonprofit Prosecutor Impact, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday morning for a 2017 incident in which he allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman in her sleep in a Manhattan hotel room. The two had allegedly shared text messages for a month before meeting at a hotel in Midtown, where she repeatedly rejected his advances, according to court documents. “I thank this brave survivor, who had the courage to come forward and share her story,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. said Tuesday in a statement announcing the first-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault charges. Foss has been under investigation for sex crime allegations since November 2021. A Suffolk County investigation was sparked by an explosive 2017 essay by TED speaker Raegan Sealy that accused Foss of grooming and raping his mentees, though it ultimately found no criminal conduct. “Some of my callous and insensitive behavior has caused many people anguish, but I deny any allegations of nonconsensual sexual relations,” Foss wrote in a November 2020 statement reported by WBUR.