Grand Jury Investigation Into Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein Is Still Active, Prosecutors Reveal
A federal grand jury is still actively investigating Jeffrey Epstein, his longtime confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, and other co-conspirators—suggesting additional charges are possible in the case, federal prosecutors indicated in a Friday court filing. Federal prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to block the release of some documents related to their ongoing investigation into Maxwell—who is being held in a New York federal detention facility after being charged for allegedly helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. The request comes as Maxwell’s lawyers are seeking to use “critical new information” they have obtained from the government in the case to block the release of her 2016 deposition from a civil legal battle with Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. “The grand jury investigation is active and ongoing,” prosecutors wrote, without providing any details on the investigation.