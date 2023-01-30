Grand Jury Presentation Reportedly Underway in Trump Hush Money Case
Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office were reportedly set to begin presenting evidence to a grand jury Monday in the case of hush money payments Donald Trump allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. The New York Times observed former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, a witness in the case, heading into the building where the grand jury is seated Monday. Witness testimony is expected to start soon, the Times reported, meaning District Attorney Alvin Bragg is likely close to deciding whether or not Trump will face criminal charges. Prosecutors are reportedly seeking to interview the Enquirer’s former editor Dylan Howard, and former employees of Trump’s company. Bragg recently revamped the hush-money case after abandoning a grand jury presentation last year.