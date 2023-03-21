CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Grand Jury to Hear Another Witness Before Possible Trump Arraignment: Report

    INTRIGUE

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a gathering outside his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. March 20, 2023.

    Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

    Law enforcement officials are not expecting Donald Trump to be arraigned until next week if he is indicted on Tuesday, according to a report. The former president said over the weekend that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, but a law enforcement source told Fox News that the Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence in the case will receive testimony from another witness on Wednesday before his arraignment. The source added that authorities are concerned about safety if Trump is arrested on a possible indictment for alleged hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. On Monday, metal barricades were erected outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse following Trump’s call for protests if he is taken into custody.

    Read it at Fox News