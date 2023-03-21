Grand Jury to Hear Another Witness Before Possible Trump Arraignment: Report
Law enforcement officials are not expecting Donald Trump to be arraigned until next week if he is indicted on Tuesday, according to a report. The former president said over the weekend that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, but a law enforcement source told Fox News that the Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence in the case will receive testimony from another witness on Wednesday before his arraignment. The source added that authorities are concerned about safety if Trump is arrested on a possible indictment for alleged hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. On Monday, metal barricades were erected outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse following Trump’s call for protests if he is taken into custody.