Grand Ole Opry Apologizes for Elle King’s ‘Hammered’ Dolly Parton Tribute
COUNTRY FLOP
The historic Nashville music venue Grand Ole Opry apologized Saturday for the apparent drunken antics of singer Elle King on Friday night, who cursed onstage, taunted the audience, and flubbed the lyrics to a Dolly Parton song during a tribute. “We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance,” the Opry wrote in response to an upset fan on X. King was one of a handful of singers in the event, meant to honor the country legend on her birthday. She told the crowd she was “f—--g hammered” during her performance, interrupting the song with expletives and asides. “You bought tickets to this s–t,” she added after the song finished. “You ain’t getting your money back.” The singer, who is the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider, has not commented on the event, although several fans have called on her to apologize.