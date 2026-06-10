Grand Ole Opry Legend Dies at 67

Bill Cody, the veteran Nashville radio star whose voice became synonymous with the Grand Ole Opry, has died at age 67. The much-loved country music personality and WSM morning show host died on Tuesday after suffering from a bout of serious illness, including kidney and heart failure. “Bill will be remembered for his kindness, humility, and genuine gift for connection,” WSM Radio posted on Instagram. “He was a trusted voice, a generous friend, and a constant companion to generations of listeners.” Cody’s radio career spanned five decades and began in 1971 when he was just 12 years old. For more than 30 years, he served as host of WSM Radio’s flagship morning show, Coffee, Country & Cody, as well as a long-running stint as announcer for the Grand Ole Opry. He was recognized throughout his long-running career with accolades such as induction into the Country Radio Hall of Fame, a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and posthumous induction into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. In tribute, country music icon Garth Brooks said: “There might be someone somewhere in the world who loved country music as much, but nobody loved country music more than Bill Cody.”