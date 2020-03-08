CHEAT SHEET
Grand Princess Cruise Ship Given Permission to Dock in Oakland, California
Despite efforts by President Donald Trump to keep the Grand Princess cruise ship at bay over a novel coronavirus outbreak onboard, the massive liner will dock in the port of Oakland, California, Capta. John Smith told passengers Saturday night. At least 21 people, including 19 crew members, have tested positive for COVID-19. Once the ship carrying more than 3,500 passengers and crew has docked, those needing medical assistance will be taken to local hospitals, the captain said. The rest will “go to a federally operated isolation facility within California for testing and isolation.” The president had expressed a desire to keep the ship from docking on U.S. soil to avoid a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.